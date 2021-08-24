Biglari, Sardar Buys Atlantic American Corp

Added Positions: AAME,

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atlantic American Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biglari, Sardar. As of 2021Q2, Biglari, Sardar owns 2 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BIGLARI, SARDAR's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biglari%2C+sardar/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 55,141 shares, 88.55% of the total portfolio. Atlantic American Corp (AAME) - 245,235 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 680.78%

Biglari, Sardar added to a holding in Atlantic American Corp by 680.78%. The purchase prices were between $3.48 and $5, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.98%. The holding were 245,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.