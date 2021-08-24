Founders Financial Securities Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: IDEV, SNPE, PHB, DGRW, XLV, PTBD, XLI, XLB, QLD, SSO, BSJO, SAA, DFAC, XLRE, USSG, TTAC, XLF, NIO, ALV, ENPH, NEM, ROKU, DWAS, XLC, PSI, XLY, PGX, TTD, DFAT, BSJP, VUG, TBF, ENFR, UYG, PXD, LHX, XLE, ETSY, VTV, HEDJ, SE, XLU, TWTR, VLO, GOOGL, RHS, CRWD, FCX, BIIB, CAR, GNRC, ARKQ, PSCE, MRO, MRVL, MELI, APPH, NUE, OTIS, PLTR, VRTX, COF, BUD, TEL, SEDG, BJAN, NVS, PINS, RAIL, FCEL, DTEA, CRON, ENG, ADXS, ZOM,
- Added Positions: QUAL, IEI, SPYV, MTUM, SPYG, TSLA, SCHD, QQQ, XLK, IEMG, XLP, DVY, RDVY, VEA, IEFA, AAP, AVGO, VIG, SCHW, EMB, SPY, CSCO, AGG, BND, AAPL, VLUE, RTX, CRM, SPAB, JPM, NVDA, SPMD, FIXD, USHY, IVV, LQD, SHY, SQ, DOCU, IBM, JNJ, PYPL, COST, BOND, KO, AMGN, BAC, ENB, HYG, MSFT, ORCL, O, GLD, TOTL, HYLB, BABA, AMZN, ARKW, ASML, BMY, CGC, CVX, DARE, FVD, HD, HII, IGSB, MUB, IWR, LMT, PEG, SRE, UL, USB, ALC, ALL, AIG, AMT, ARKK, TEAM, BDX, BRK.B, ECL, EIX, ESS, FB, HON, IP, XSLV, IJT, IJS, IJJ, LIN, MA, MCD, MDT, MRK, MET, MRNA, MDLZ, MNST, NEE, NSC, NOC, PFE, PNC, PPG, TRV, UNP, VOO, VFC, VMC, WMT, WM, WFC, WMB, ABBV, APTV, ADP, BXP, CMG, IHI, PANW, SPLK, SYK, TMO, TSCO, UBER, VZ, V, WDAY,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, EWJ, IJR, IWM, RSP, CAT, NOBL, REGL, IEF, VHT, CMCSA, SPDW, CWB, SPSM, JPST, PG, BX, VYM, ARKG, SPEM, SRLN, DIS, PFF, SOXX, IAU, XOM, HTD, AFL, TXN, VTI, BA, MDY, F, INTC, SHOP, USMV, EFAV, VMW, ZTS, AGGY, GDX, U, UPS, ULTA, TDOC, PSLV, PTLC, NKE, IGV, ISRG, INFO,
- Sold Out: AAXJ, BNS, UPRO, TQQQ, MMM, TAN, FTCS, FXD, FXR, FXL, QTEC, PACW, WEC, ABNB, BICK, FEP, FNI, FSZ,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 895,142 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 528,127 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 279,549 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.24%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 324,648 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,687 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 75,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 110,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 159,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 78,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1185.22%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $140.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 28,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1155.36%. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 313.50%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 237.79%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 605.54%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.416300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 28,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 378.62%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $90.34 and $113.39, with an estimated average price of $104.68.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.
