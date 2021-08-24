Logo
Founders Financial Securities Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Towson, MD, based Investment company Founders Financial Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Financial Securities Llc. As of 2021Q2, Founders Financial Securities Llc owns 293 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+financial+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 895,142 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 528,127 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 279,549 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.24%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 324,648 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,687 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 75,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 110,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 159,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 78,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1185.22%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $140.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 28,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1155.36%. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 313.50%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 237.79%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 605.54%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.416300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 28,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 378.62%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $90.34 and $113.39, with an estimated average price of $104.68.

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:

1. FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC keeps buying
