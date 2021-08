Assetmark, Inc Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

New Purchases: IAI, IHF, KIE, KBE, FLTB, IYT, IWR, NWSA, MXI, DFAC, LQDH, BBCA, DFUS, SPLB, FEU, PFFD, IXG, VTWG, BBRE, USDU, ORI, ALXN, SPMB, LH, NWS, BBMC, JPHY, DFAT, MLPA, UUP, VYMI, BG, CNA, DISH, HAL, TOL, UGI, LEN.B, BERY, PINC, VICI, EAF, DT, AFG, PNM, JAZZ, RILY, LDEM, SPHQ, ANF, ASX, ALK, LNT, IEP, ACGL, ARCC, AN, BSX, BYD, KMX, CE, SCHW, CHH, SITC, LCII, SSP, FRT, BUSE, FLEX, F, GME, GFI, GT, GGG, GPI, HAIN, HL, HSKA, HRC, IDN, INTZ, ISRG, JCOM, JACK, KRG, KNX, KLIC, LSTR, MDP, CASH, MSI, NBR, NTGR, NTAP, ON, ZEUS, OSK, OMI, PH, PKI, PDCE, RLI, O, RY, SEE, STC, SUI, SLF, PAG, UMC, WFC, WY, KOP, TX, SWZ, RVT, JPC, FTF, EMD, UTG, IGR, KYN, CVLT, EXG, OC, CLNE, BX, TEL, WFG, HI, NX, SEM, DQ, ST, FN, EXPI, DOOR, CPRI, CUBI, MTDR, RLGY, SSTK, PCI, CONE, LAND, IQV, SAIC, NMIH, FPI, VRTV, BSIG, AXTA, TRU, SQ, TWLO, TTD, ASIX, FLGT, IIPR, CNDT, SNAP, CADE, FND, AM, ROKU, ELAN, REZI, MRNA, PINS, RVLV, GRUB, GAN, LPRO, ABNB, BCEI, BCEI, PATH, OGN, DTM, AMLP, ARKF, BBAX, BBEU, BBJP, BCI, BGRN, BOND, COPX, DBB, DGRE, EAGG, EMQQ, EPP, ESML, EUFN, EUSA, EWI, EWMC, FEP, FNDF, FPX, FXD, GDX, GQRE, GUNR, HDEF, HYGH, HYLV, ISRA, IXC, JETS, JKD, JKE, JKF, JKG, JKI, JMST, JVAL, MDYV, MINC, MNA, MOO, MORT, NANR, NFLT, NUAG, NUBD, OGIG, PALL, PCY, PHB, PKW, PXH, QDEF, QQXT, RDVY, RFG, RIGS, RJA, ROOF, RVNU, SDG, SHYL, SIL, SPFF, SPTI, STPZ, TAXF, VAW, VHT, VIOV, VNLA, VTHR, XT, XTL,

IAI, IHF, KIE, KBE, FLTB, IYT, IWR, NWSA, MXI, DFAC, LQDH, BBCA, DFUS, SPLB, FEU, PFFD, IXG, VTWG, BBRE, USDU, ORI, ALXN, SPMB, LH, NWS, BBMC, JPHY, DFAT, MLPA, UUP, VYMI, BG, CNA, DISH, HAL, TOL, UGI, LEN.B, BERY, PINC, VICI, EAF, DT, AFG, PNM, JAZZ, RILY, LDEM, SPHQ, ANF, ASX, ALK, LNT, IEP, ACGL, ARCC, AN, BSX, BYD, KMX, CE, SCHW, CHH, SITC, LCII, SSP, FRT, BUSE, FLEX, F, GME, GFI, GT, GGG, GPI, HAIN, HL, HSKA, HRC, IDN, INTZ, ISRG, JCOM, JACK, KRG, KNX, KLIC, LSTR, MDP, CASH, MSI, NBR, NTGR, NTAP, ON, ZEUS, OSK, OMI, PH, PKI, PDCE, RLI, O, RY, SEE, STC, SUI, SLF, PAG, UMC, WFC, WY, KOP, TX, SWZ, RVT, JPC, FTF, EMD, UTG, IGR, KYN, CVLT, EXG, OC, CLNE, BX, TEL, WFG, HI, NX, SEM, DQ, ST, FN, EXPI, DOOR, CPRI, CUBI, MTDR, RLGY, SSTK, PCI, CONE, LAND, IQV, SAIC, NMIH, FPI, VRTV, BSIG, AXTA, TRU, SQ, TWLO, TTD, ASIX, FLGT, IIPR, CNDT, SNAP, CADE, FND, AM, ROKU, ELAN, REZI, MRNA, PINS, RVLV, GRUB, GAN, LPRO, ABNB, BCEI, BCEI, PATH, OGN, DTM, AMLP, ARKF, BBAX, BBEU, BBJP, BCI, BGRN, BOND, COPX, DBB, DGRE, EAGG, EMQQ, EPP, ESML, EUFN, EUSA, EWI, EWMC, FEP, FNDF, FPX, FXD, GDX, GQRE, GUNR, HDEF, HYGH, HYLV, ISRA, IXC, JETS, JKD, JKE, JKF, JKG, JKI, JMST, JVAL, MDYV, MINC, MNA, MOO, MORT, NANR, NFLT, NUAG, NUBD, OGIG, PALL, PCY, PHB, PKW, PXH, QDEF, QQXT, RDVY, RFG, RIGS, RJA, ROOF, RVNU, SDG, SHYL, SIL, SPFF, SPTI, STPZ, TAXF, VAW, VHT, VIOV, VNLA, VTHR, XT, XTL, Added Positions: TLT, IEI, IGIB, SPTS, SSO, LQD, FLOT, EMB, XLB, IWD, IJK, SDY, STIP, MGK, XLU, AFL, PG, UPRO, SPIB, CSCO, ORCL, VOO, FHN, PEG, SHV, VIAC, VGLT, VMBS, VONG, BNDX, TSN, VOT, IEMG, KHC, ITOT, WMB, HYG, MGV, LPX, FLRN, JEF, CWB, VCIT, CNQ, MET, YUMC, BND, HYLB, MTUM, VOE, HUM, VBK, VWOB, LOGI, FB, SPTL, VBR, VTIP, VXF, ADBE, BTI, IEUR, JPST, BRK.B, MFC, URI, IYG, VCSH, VSS, XLRE, AMZN, DHR, EXP, EA, HOLX, KR, SNX, TROW, TMO, SFM, GXC, IDEV, SCHX, SHYG, BIO, CRI, STZ, DHI, FDX, FCX, GRMN, GOOGL, MSFT, OMC, PFG, TER, UTHR, VZ, VRSK, VIRT, AAXJ, IGLB, TFI, USHY, VEU, VO, ACN, MATX, AMGN, AAPL, ARW, CHKP, CVX, CORT, TGNA, GIS, IPG, MCY, PPL, PFE, PGR, PWR, SNA, SONY, TKR, UNH, WSM, KMI, BLV, DGRO, IUSB, IVOL, IWS, SLYG, TOTL, USMV, VTI, VUG, XLK, XLV, XLY, MMM, CB, AGCO, PLD, ABT, AAP, AMD, HTH, AEM, ALG, ARE, ALL, MO, DOX, AEE, AMX, AEP, AEL, AXP, ADI, ANIK, AON, ADM, ARCB, AZN, ADP, AVB, AVY, TFC, BP, BIDU, BAC, BDX, BIG, BMRN, BA, BDN, BLDR, CRH, CPB, COF, CAT, FIS, CRL, CME, LFC, SNP, CHD, CHDN, CINF, CTAS, C, CSGP, KO, CL, CMCSA, CMC, VALE, DXC, COP, COST, CCI, CMI, DKS, DLR, DLTR, D, UFS, DOV, RDY, DRE, EOG, EGP, EMN, ETN, EW, EME, EMR, ENB, ETR, EQR, ESS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FNF, FR, RHP, GD, GNTX, GPN, GBX, HDB, EQC, MNST, HIG, HAS, WELL, HR, HSY, HPQ, HIBB, HMC, HON, HBAN, ING, IDA, ITW, TT, ICE, IFF, INTU, JPM, JNJ, JCI, KLAC, K, KEY, KMB, KIM, KEP, MDLZ, LMT, LOW, MTB, MDC, MHO, MTZ, MCD, MPW, MDT, VIVO, MTH, MEI, MCHP, MS, NHI, NYT, NKE, NSC, ES, NOC, NUS, OXY, ODFL, OHI, OKE, IX, PPG, PSB, PAYX, PHG, PXD, PII, PKX, PCH, PBH, PSA, QCOM, DGX, RF, RS, RIO, ROK, SKM, CRM, SANM, SNY, SRE, WPM, SON, LSI, SHYF, SPTN, SWK, SBUX, STT, SYK, SYY, TJX, TSM, TTWO, XPER, TXN, INVA, TRI, CUBE, USB, UL, UDR, UNFI, KMPR, UEIC, VFC, VTR, VOD, WPC, WMT, WBA, DIS, GHC, WAT, ANTM, WHR, WWW, WOR, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, CMG, AAWW, VNDA, SHG, BBL, EVR, BR, TMUS, DFS, MASI, FNV, AQN, CYRX, PM, TFII, KDP, MYRG, FF, KL, BUD, LOCO, ADUS, AVGO, DG, KRA, TRNO, FAF, LYB, NXPI, GMAB, SBRA, GRFS, MPC, APTV, VIPS, COOP, HTA, PNR, FANG, WDAY, TPH, ZTS, BCC, ICLR, SBSW, CDW, REXR, AMH, VEDL, RMAX, ESNT, ALLY, EGRX, JD, CCS, BABA, CFG, ENVA, NSA, PYPL, OLLI, AGR, FTV, MEDP, JHG, MGY, ILPT, NVT, EQH, NIO, WF, WF, ALC, UBER, PHR, OTIS, ARKG, ARKK, BWX, DBA, DBE, EBND, EFV, ESGE, FALN, FDN, FNCL, FTSL, GSLC, HYEM, IGHG, IJH, IJJ, IUSG, IVOO, IVW, IWN, IYR, MDYG, PZA, QQQ, SCHB, SCHF, SLV, SLYV, SMH, SPIP, SPTM, SPYD, SPYV, URTH, USIG, VCLT, VIOO, VONE, VONV, VT, VWO, WOOD,

TLT, IEI, IGIB, SPTS, SSO, LQD, FLOT, EMB, XLB, IWD, IJK, SDY, STIP, MGK, XLU, AFL, PG, UPRO, SPIB, CSCO, ORCL, VOO, FHN, PEG, SHV, VIAC, VGLT, VMBS, VONG, BNDX, TSN, VOT, IEMG, KHC, ITOT, WMB, HYG, MGV, LPX, FLRN, JEF, CWB, VCIT, CNQ, MET, YUMC, BND, HYLB, MTUM, VOE, HUM, VBK, VWOB, LOGI, FB, SPTL, VBR, VTIP, VXF, ADBE, BTI, IEUR, JPST, BRK.B, MFC, URI, IYG, VCSH, VSS, XLRE, AMZN, DHR, EXP, EA, HOLX, KR, SNX, TROW, TMO, SFM, GXC, IDEV, SCHX, SHYG, BIO, CRI, STZ, DHI, FDX, FCX, GRMN, GOOGL, MSFT, OMC, PFG, TER, UTHR, VZ, VRSK, VIRT, AAXJ, IGLB, TFI, USHY, VEU, VO, ACN, MATX, AMGN, AAPL, ARW, CHKP, CVX, CORT, TGNA, GIS, IPG, MCY, PPL, PFE, PGR, PWR, SNA, SONY, TKR, UNH, WSM, KMI, BLV, DGRO, IUSB, IVOL, IWS, SLYG, TOTL, USMV, VTI, VUG, XLK, XLV, XLY, MMM, CB, AGCO, PLD, ABT, AAP, AMD, HTH, AEM, ALG, ARE, ALL, MO, DOX, AEE, AMX, AEP, AEL, AXP, ADI, ANIK, AON, ADM, ARCB, AZN, ADP, AVB, AVY, TFC, BP, BIDU, BAC, BDX, BIG, BMRN, BA, BDN, BLDR, CRH, CPB, COF, CAT, FIS, CRL, CME, LFC, SNP, CHD, CHDN, CINF, CTAS, C, CSGP, KO, CL, CMCSA, CMC, VALE, DXC, COP, COST, CCI, CMI, DKS, DLR, DLTR, D, UFS, DOV, RDY, DRE, EOG, EGP, EMN, ETN, EW, EME, EMR, ENB, ETR, EQR, ESS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FNF, FR, RHP, GD, GNTX, GPN, GBX, HDB, EQC, MNST, HIG, HAS, WELL, HR, HSY, HPQ, HIBB, HMC, HON, HBAN, ING, IDA, ITW, TT, ICE, IFF, INTU, JPM, JNJ, JCI, KLAC, K, KEY, KMB, KIM, KEP, MDLZ, LMT, LOW, MTB, MDC, MHO, MTZ, MCD, MPW, MDT, VIVO, MTH, MEI, MCHP, MS, NHI, NYT, NKE, NSC, ES, NOC, NUS, OXY, ODFL, OHI, OKE, IX, PPG, PSB, PAYX, PHG, PXD, PII, PKX, PCH, PBH, PSA, QCOM, DGX, RF, RS, RIO, ROK, SKM, CRM, SANM, SNY, SRE, WPM, SON, LSI, SHYF, SPTN, SWK, SBUX, STT, SYK, SYY, TJX, TSM, TTWO, XPER, TXN, INVA, TRI, CUBE, USB, UL, UDR, UNFI, KMPR, UEIC, VFC, VTR, VOD, WPC, WMT, WBA, DIS, GHC, WAT, ANTM, WHR, WWW, WOR, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, CMG, AAWW, VNDA, SHG, BBL, EVR, BR, TMUS, DFS, MASI, FNV, AQN, CYRX, PM, TFII, KDP, MYRG, FF, KL, BUD, LOCO, ADUS, AVGO, DG, KRA, TRNO, FAF, LYB, NXPI, GMAB, SBRA, GRFS, MPC, APTV, VIPS, COOP, HTA, PNR, FANG, WDAY, TPH, ZTS, BCC, ICLR, SBSW, CDW, REXR, AMH, VEDL, RMAX, ESNT, ALLY, EGRX, JD, CCS, BABA, CFG, ENVA, NSA, PYPL, OLLI, AGR, FTV, MEDP, JHG, MGY, ILPT, NVT, EQH, NIO, WF, WF, ALC, UBER, PHR, OTIS, ARKG, ARKK, BWX, DBA, DBE, EBND, EFV, ESGE, FALN, FDN, FNCL, FTSL, GSLC, HYEM, IGHG, IJH, IJJ, IUSG, IVOO, IVW, IWN, IYR, MDYG, PZA, QQQ, SCHB, SCHF, SLV, SLYV, SMH, SPIP, SPTM, SPYD, SPYV, URTH, USIG, VCLT, VIOO, VONE, VONV, VT, VWO, WOOD, Reduced Positions: IEF, SHY, IGSB, GBF, AGG, EWY, SPEM, XSOE, AIA, MINT, AGZ, TIP, SCZ, BIL, IXN, IEZ, SPDW, GVI, LRCX, SPAB, IVV, BIIB, NEM, CDNS, LUMN, CLX, INTC, VGSH, LLY, T, AMAT, MBB, TGT, CIEN, HD, PHM, SCHO, VYM, SWKS, VPL, DISCA, QDEL, MA, GOVT, SCHP, XLF, CTSH, INFY, MRK, JNK, CNC, MKTX, STM, IWM, XLI, CVS, NTES, AOR, GOLD, LHX, TAP, IWP, SUB, ED, IDXX, MCO, XRX, ABBV, IWO, SPLG, SPSB, SPSM, ATVI, A, ALGN, DTE, FDS, LEN, PRU, SLGN, EBAY, CARR, CMF, GLD, MUB, XLE, APD, ELP, CAG, DVA, NEE, GSK, KB, MMC, NVDA, PNC, POWI, REGN, SMG, IBKR, AWK, V, TSLA, BWZ, DVY, IDV, PDBC, RWX, SPY, SPYG, AAON, ABM, AES, AMN, ASML, AZZ, AKR, AEIS, ADC, AIG, AWR, AMT, AMWD, AMP, ABC, AME, AU, ANSS, ABG, AGO, ATRC, AZO, ACLS, BCE, BHP, BK, BAX, BBY, BLK, CHRW, CMS, CM, CNI, CSL, CCL, CENT, CI, CRUS, CTXS, CNO, DRI, DAR, DECK, DE, DVN, DXCM, DEO, DIOD, DRQ, DUK, ECL, EIX, EQIX, EQT, ELS, ERIC, EL, EXC, XOM, FFIV, FCN, FAST, FITB, FISV, FELE, FMS, GILD, GS, PEAK, HSII, HSIC, HFWA, HIW, HMN, IBM, NSIT, JKHY, JLL, KT, LHCG, LAMR, LVS, LNC, LAD, MGLN, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MU, MTX, MT, VTRS, MYGN, NBTB, NGG, NFLX, NXST, NWN, NUE, PCAR, PEP, PLAB, LIN, BKNG, PRGS, RELX, RNR, RCII, RBA, ROG, ROP, RGLD, RYAAY, SHW, SCVL, SLAB, SPG, SKX, SNN, SO, TRV, STMP, SCL, STE, SF, SYKE, NLOK, SYNA, TIMB, TMP, TTE, TM, TSCO, TRP, WEN, TYL, UBS, UNP, UPS, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WM, WGO, WEC, ZBH, SMFG, HBI, WU, ICFI, LDOS, EBS, VMW, ULTA, LL, MSCI, AGNC, GLPG, FTNT, GM, AMCX, XYL, REGI, EPAM, PFPT, SPLK, PSX, NOW, SRC, RH, ALEX, MUSA, PCTY, PAYC, CGC, FSK, SYF, BOOT, SYNH, QRVO, DEA, SEDG, GDDY, ALRM, ABTX, SITE, NTNX, VST, ZTO, BHF, ACA, FOXA, DOW, VNT, ACWX, BIV, BKLN, BSCM, BSV, CMBS, DEM, DES, DIA, DLN, DSI, DVYE, DWX, EEM, EEMV, EFA, EWA, FREL, FTA, FTC, FXG, GII, GSIE, GSY, GWX, HEZU, HYD, IAU, IGF, IJS, IQLT, IUSV, IWB, IWF, IXUS, JKK, JKL, LTPZ, MGC, NEAR, NYF, OEF, PGX, PWV, QUAL, RSP, RWR, RYT, SCHD, SCHM, SCHV, SHM, SLQD, SLY, SOXX, SPLV, SPMD, SPYX, SRLN, SUSB, TLH, VB, VIG, VLUE, VNQI, VOOG, VOOV, VPU, VV, VXUS, WDIV, XBI, XLG, XLP,

IEF, SHY, IGSB, GBF, AGG, EWY, SPEM, XSOE, AIA, MINT, AGZ, TIP, SCZ, BIL, IXN, IEZ, SPDW, GVI, LRCX, SPAB, IVV, BIIB, NEM, CDNS, LUMN, CLX, INTC, VGSH, LLY, T, AMAT, MBB, TGT, CIEN, HD, PHM, SCHO, VYM, SWKS, VPL, DISCA, QDEL, MA, GOVT, SCHP, XLF, CTSH, INFY, MRK, JNK, CNC, MKTX, STM, IWM, XLI, CVS, NTES, AOR, GOLD, LHX, TAP, IWP, SUB, ED, IDXX, MCO, XRX, ABBV, IWO, SPLG, SPSB, SPSM, ATVI, A, ALGN, DTE, FDS, LEN, PRU, SLGN, EBAY, CARR, CMF, GLD, MUB, XLE, APD, ELP, CAG, DVA, NEE, GSK, KB, MMC, NVDA, PNC, POWI, REGN, SMG, IBKR, AWK, V, TSLA, BWZ, DVY, IDV, PDBC, RWX, SPY, SPYG, AAON, ABM, AES, AMN, ASML, AZZ, AKR, AEIS, ADC, AIG, AWR, AMT, AMWD, AMP, ABC, AME, AU, ANSS, ABG, AGO, ATRC, AZO, ACLS, BCE, BHP, BK, BAX, BBY, BLK, CHRW, CMS, CM, CNI, CSL, CCL, CENT, CI, CRUS, CTXS, CNO, DRI, DAR, DECK, DE, DVN, DXCM, DEO, DIOD, DRQ, DUK, ECL, EIX, EQIX, EQT, ELS, ERIC, EL, EXC, XOM, FFIV, FCN, FAST, FITB, FISV, FELE, FMS, GILD, GS, PEAK, HSII, HSIC, HFWA, HIW, HMN, IBM, NSIT, JKHY, JLL, KT, LHCG, LAMR, LVS, LNC, LAD, MGLN, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MU, MTX, MT, VTRS, MYGN, NBTB, NGG, NFLX, NXST, NWN, NUE, PCAR, PEP, PLAB, LIN, BKNG, PRGS, RELX, RNR, RCII, RBA, ROG, ROP, RGLD, RYAAY, SHW, SCVL, SLAB, SPG, SKX, SNN, SO, TRV, STMP, SCL, STE, SF, SYKE, NLOK, SYNA, TIMB, TMP, TTE, TM, TSCO, TRP, WEN, TYL, UBS, UNP, UPS, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WM, WGO, WEC, ZBH, SMFG, HBI, WU, ICFI, LDOS, EBS, VMW, ULTA, LL, MSCI, AGNC, GLPG, FTNT, GM, AMCX, XYL, REGI, EPAM, PFPT, SPLK, PSX, NOW, SRC, RH, ALEX, MUSA, PCTY, PAYC, CGC, FSK, SYF, BOOT, SYNH, QRVO, DEA, SEDG, GDDY, ALRM, ABTX, SITE, NTNX, VST, ZTO, BHF, ACA, FOXA, DOW, VNT, ACWX, BIV, BKLN, BSCM, BSV, CMBS, DEM, DES, DIA, DLN, DSI, DVYE, DWX, EEM, EEMV, EFA, EWA, FREL, FTA, FTC, FXG, GII, GSIE, GSY, GWX, HEZU, HYD, IAU, IGF, IJS, IQLT, IUSV, IWB, IWF, IXUS, JKK, JKL, LTPZ, MGC, NEAR, NYF, OEF, PGX, PWV, QUAL, RSP, RWR, RYT, SCHD, SCHM, SCHV, SHM, SLQD, SLY, SOXX, SPLV, SPMD, SPYX, SRLN, SUSB, TLH, VB, VIG, VLUE, VNQI, VOOG, VOOV, VPU, VV, VXUS, WDIV, XBI, XLG, XLP, Sold Out: ITE, EWQ, DISCK, NLY, COG, MAR, MRVL, VOYA, CTB, FTCS, AOS, AYI, NSP, AMG, ADS, AMED, AMKR, WTRG, ARNA, AZPN, ATNI, AVA, BJRI, BBD, ITUB, SAN, BBSI, BLKB, BC, CPT, CHE, CGNX, COLM, NNN, SBS, CPA, OFC, CREE, ATGE, DLX, DLB, DPZ, EWBC, ERIE, RE, EXPO, FMC, AGM, CLGX, BEN, GE, GPC, GTN, GEF, HRB, HMSY, HSBC, HAE, THG, HCSG, HEI, HXL, HST, IBN, AEGN, JBHT, SJM, JBL, LPL, LKQ, LTC, SR, LECO, MTG, MKSI, MMP, MAN, MAA, MIDD, MSA, NFG, NATI, NP, NNI, NEOG, NTCT, NUAN, OMCL, ASGN, ORA, TLK, PEGA, PBCT, PNFP, PRAA, STL, PUK, RDN, RGEN, ROL, RDS.A, SIVB, SGMS, SCI, SJR, SBGI, SJI, EQNR, SCS, SU, TECH, TDS, THC, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, ACIW, TREX, TRMB, UMPQ, UHT, UHS, URBN, VAR, VSH, WDR, WSO, WBS, WW, WST, PRG, EVT, UTF, BOE, KBR, FSLR, IPGP, CNK, DAL, PRO, TDC, CVI, CATM, DAN, RGA, STLA, OPI, CCXI, PEB, PDM, GNRC, COR, LPLA, FRC, APTS, INN, HZNP, ACHC, VAC, PARR, GWRE, RDUS, PRLB, ALSN, YY, CORR, BFAM, GWPH, PFSI, PTCT, NSTG, FPRX, XLRN, BURL, OMF, ATHM, DRNA, TWOU, NAVI, ZEN, AY, GLOB, FGEN, WK, KRNT, NXRT, KURA, PEN, PJT, RACE, VYGR, FCPT, RMR, NGVT, BL, AA, LW, KIDS, TRTN, AVLR, BJ, FVRR, ADPT, IAC, AAN, CSAN, BAB, CWI, ESGD, FDIS, FHLC, FNDA, FNDC, FNDX, FTEC, GNR, HDV, HEFA, IBB, ICF, ICLN, INTF, ITB, IVE, IYY, JPIN, RODM, SCHA, SCHE, SCHH, SCHZ, SGOL, TNA, TQQQ, UDOW, VOX, VTWO, VXX, XAR, XHB,

Concord, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Assetmark, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Assetmark, Inc owns 1363 stocks with a total value of $21.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASSETMARK, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/assetmark%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,985,502 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 4,431,822 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 7,640,940 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 6,195,158 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 3,387,633 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.31%

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,538,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.47 and $272.45, with an estimated average price of $263.8. The stock is now traded at around $267.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 586,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $40.1, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,952,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,933,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.46 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $266.8. The stock is now traded at around $255.230800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 322,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,609,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.52%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,773,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.55%. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 2,572,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 607.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 4,807,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1140.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.659900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,406,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316375.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $130.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,740,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 68.31%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,387,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The sale prices were between $34.45 and $39.32, with an estimated average price of $37.47.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07.