TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp, GigCapital4 Inc, LGL Systems Acquisition Corp, Sells , Crescent Acquisition Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp, GigCapital4 Inc, LGL Systems Acquisition Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, sells , Crescent Acquisition Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, GigCapital4 Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.. As of 2021Q2, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. owns 684 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenor+capital+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp (KSI) - 1,730,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC) - 900,000 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 900,000 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. CHP Merger Corp (CHPM) - 750,000 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - 711,606 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,730,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 612,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 599,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 549,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Pioneer Merger Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp by 146.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 610,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Switchback II Corp by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z by 3234.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Qell Acquisition Corp by 149.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 499,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 2900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.867800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.