TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp, GigCapital4 Inc, LGL Systems Acquisition Corp, Sells , Crescent Acquisition Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp, GigCapital4 Inc, LGL Systems Acquisition Corp, Sells , Crescent Acquisition Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp, GigCapital4 Inc, LGL Systems Acquisition Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, sells , Crescent Acquisition Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, GigCapital4 Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.. As of 2021Q2, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. owns 684 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenor+capital+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.
  1. Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp (KSI) - 1,730,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC) - 900,000 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
  3. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 900,000 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio.
  4. CHP Merger Corp (CHPM) - 750,000 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio.
  5. RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - 711,606 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp (KSI)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,730,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GigCapital4 Inc (GIG)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LGL Systems Acquisition Corp (DFNS)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 612,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRN)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 599,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jack Creek Investment Corp (JCIC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 549,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pioneer Merger Corp (PACX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Pioneer Merger Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (SFTW)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp by 146.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 610,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Switchback II Corp (SWBK)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Switchback II Corp by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z by 3234.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Qell Acquisition Corp by 149.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 499,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (CAHC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 2900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.867800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CCX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Sold Out: Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: GigCapital4 Inc (GIGGU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Sold Out: Forum Merger III Corp (FIII)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.



Here is the complete portfolio of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.. Also check out:

1. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider