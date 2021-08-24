TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp, GigCapital4 Inc, LGL Systems Acquisition Corp, Sells , Crescent Acquisition Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I

- New Purchases: KSI, GIG, DFNS, DCRN, LGAC, JCIC, AUS, AMHC, MCMJ, CTAQ, EAC, PMGM, NBA, AJAX, SRNG, FORE, RTP, PMVC, AAC, HIII, FSNB, GNRS, RAAC, CPTK, PIAI, EQD, THMA, GSQD, RMGC, CENH, NXU, PICC, TSIB, CVII, CFVI, GSEV, GIIX, LIII, WPCA, GFX, CFIV, DHHC, TBCP, JOFF, CFV, WPCB, OTRA, SPGS, ASZ, CND, CLAS, JWSM, KURI, ANAC, GLBL, GLBL, VPCC, PDOT, FRW, EOCW.U, MON, BOAS, SLAM, SPAQ, SPAQ, NVSA, COLI, KCAC, KCAC, LATN, TACA, IIII, COOL, EPHY, NRAC, RCLF, PRPC, CPUH, SLAC, XPDI, APGB, EJFA, TSPQ, SNII, LOKM, FRXB, GTPB, ROSS, RTPY, FVIV, REVH, FMIV, VGII, TRCA, NMMC, DWIN, ENNV, TWND, VACQ, ALTU, PCPC, TVAC, MDH, ISLE, ISLE, COVA, IACB, SCOB, KIII, VELO, FTEV, ANZU, CLAA, LGV, SVOK, ENVI, ENVI, BIOT, KRNL, KWAC, SBEA, PTIC, KAII, DHCA, DCRC, PSPC.U, VMAC, AHAC, GWAC, CAS, VII, LWAC, EPWR, AEAC, ROCR, HCNEU, TCAC, MACA, TWNI, FACA, MACQ, TWLV, FLME, HYAC, HYAC, ARRW, NSTD, NSTC, AURC, DMYQ, FRON, GTPA, LCAA, CFFE, SPKB, EBAC, PLMI, FZT, TETC, KAHC, GXII, AAQC, GGPI, STRE, RKTA, CRZN, DYNS, GSQB.U, RONI.U, JUGGU, BCTG, FACT, LVRA, BOWX, PPGH, ADEX, SDAC, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, DUNE, DDMX, DDMX, GHAC, ITQ, ASPC, NDAC, AMPI, DHBC, ACTD, LMAO, TMAC, ATMR, SCLE, PFDR, ATA, FTAA, OHPA, FLAC, TCVA, FSRX, WARR, ATAQ, ACQR, FTVIU, HUGS, LDHA, BLSA, JYAC, BRPM,
- Added Positions: PACX, SFTW, SWBK, RTPZ, QELL, CAHC, ENFA, DMYI, GLEO, BSN, DCRB, TWCT, YAC, AONE, ACIC, SNPR, KVSA, HCIC, SPNV, MAAC, STPC, TREB, VCVC, CFAC, CAP, HZAC, LEGO, DFPH, ROT, NGAB, GSAH, DGNR, GMII, NGAC, ACEV, ANDA,
- Reduced Positions: FPAC, FPAC, GMBT, YSAC, DNZ, GSAQ, OCAX, ADER, AKIC, KLAQ, DLCA, HLAH, ITHX, PAQC, FSSI, TZPS, SSAA, INKA, EUSG, BLTS, LNFA,
- Sold Out: CCX, CRSA, LGACU, GIGGU, ALUS, FIII, FAII, ACAC, PMGMU, AAC.U, HIIIU, FSNB.U, VGAC, OSH, FCAC, HEC, AACQ, WPF, VSPR, FOREU, GSQD.U, NXU.U, JOFFU, PICC.U, TSIBU, CVII.U, CFVIU, GIIXU, GSEVU, AUS.U, WPCA.U, TBCPU, FTOC, WPCB.U, CTB, THBR, SPGS.U, ASZ.U, SRNGU, SLAMU, ANAC.U, BOAS.U, GLBLU, PDOT.U, RMGCU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, NVSAU, COLIU, EPHYU, NRACU, PRPC.U, APGB.U, SLAC.U, RCLFU, EJFAU, LOKM.U, SNII.U, TSPQ.U, FRXB.U, FVIV.U, REVHU, GTPBU, RTPYU, FMIVU, VGII.U, ENNVU, LCY, HAE, JWSM.U, SCOBU, BAND, LGV.U, MDH.U, COVAU, KIIIU, VELOU, ANZUU, FTEV.U, CLAA.U, IMAX, FTIV, PDAC, KRNLU, SBEAU, KAIIU, LIII.U, DHCAU, THMAU, CPUH.U, TCACU, CHAA.U, MACQU, FACA.U, FLME.U, NSTC.U, HYACU, HYACU, NSTD.U, DMYQ.U, FRONU, STRE.U, GTPAU, PLMIU, EBACU, FZT.U, KAHC.U, GGPIU, RKTA.U, FRX, TWNI.U, FACT.U, TWLVU, LVRAU, TMAC.U, SDACU, KURIU, GHACU, IACB.U, PSTH, FTCV, ITQRU, CENHU, ASPCU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, NDACU, DHBCU, AMPI.U, ACTDU, TBA, DCRNU, SCLEU, ATCX, ATMR.U, PFDRU, OHPAU, AGC, FSRXU, FTAAU, WARR.U, ATAQU, ACQRU, HUGS.U, LDHAU, SWN, FWAA, BRPMU,
For the details of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenor+capital+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.
- Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp (KSI) - 1,730,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC) - 900,000 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
- Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 900,000 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio.
- CHP Merger Corp (CHPM) - 750,000 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio.
- RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - 711,606 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio.
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,730,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GigCapital4 Inc (GIG)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LGL Systems Acquisition Corp (DFNS)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 612,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRN)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGAC)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 599,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jack Creek Investment Corp (JCIC)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 549,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pioneer Merger Corp (PACX)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Pioneer Merger Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (SFTW)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp by 146.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 610,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Switchback II Corp (SWBK)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Switchback II Corp by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z by 3234.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Qell Acquisition Corp by 149.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 499,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (CAHC)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 2900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.867800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CCX)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGACU)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: GigCapital4 Inc (GIGGU)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: Forum Merger III Corp (FIII)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.
