VR Advisory Services Ltd Buys Dell Technologies Inc, Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Sells Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Mason Industrial Technology Inc, African Gold Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: DELL, DBDR, YNDX, ZNTE, GGMCU, MIT, AGAC, GAPA.U, ADRA, ADRA, KAII, CLBR.U, PTOCU, ATSPU, ROSS.U, EQHA, ITHX, GXIIU, KSICU, BRPM, EVOJ, GCAC,
- Added Positions: PANL, FTSI, IRS, IRCP, EURN, GLBLU, DTOCU,
- Reduced Positions: TWLVU, FE, PSTH, VST,
- Sold Out: MIT.U, AGAC.U, TLRY, TLRY, EQHA.U, ITHXU,
For the details of VR Advisory Services Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vr+advisory+services+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VR Advisory Services Ltd
- FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,520,905 shares, 22.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 644,196 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio.
- Pampa Energia SA (PAM) - 1,507,089 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) - 3,191,828 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.35%
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 150,000 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $100.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Zanite Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Glenfarne Merger Corp (GGMCU)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL)
VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd by 146.35%. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $5.29, with an estimated average price of $3.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 3,191,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FTS International Inc (FTSI)
VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in FTS International Inc by 47.23%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 311,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP)
VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA by 329.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.93 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,542,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBLU)
VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp by 100.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.851000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 85,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp (DTOCU)
VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.819700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 88,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT.U)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC.U)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: EQ Health Acquisition Corp (EQHA.U)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHXU)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.
