VR Advisory Services Ltd Buys Dell Technologies Inc, Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Sells Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Mason Industrial Technology Inc, African Gold Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company VR Advisory Services Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Dell Technologies Inc, Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Yandex NV, Zanite Acquisition Corp, sells Twelve Seas Investment Co II, Mason Industrial Technology Inc, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Advisory Services Ltd. As of 2021Q2, VR Advisory Services Ltd owns 67 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VR Advisory Services Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vr+advisory+services+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VR Advisory Services Ltd
  1. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,520,905 shares, 22.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
  2. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 644,196 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio.
  3. Pampa Energia SA (PAM) - 1,507,089 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio.
  4. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) - 3,191,828 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.35%
  5. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 150,000 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $100.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Zanite Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Glenfarne Merger Corp (GGMCU)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL)

VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd by 146.35%. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $5.29, with an estimated average price of $3.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 3,191,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FTS International Inc (FTSI)

VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in FTS International Inc by 47.23%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 311,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP)

VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA by 329.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.93 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,542,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBLU)

VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp by 100.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.851000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 85,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp (DTOCU)

VR Advisory Services Ltd added to a holding in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.819700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 88,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT.U)

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC.U)

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: EQ Health Acquisition Corp (EQHA.U)

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHXU)

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of VR Advisory Services Ltd. Also check out:

1. VR Advisory Services Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. VR Advisory Services Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VR Advisory Services Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VR Advisory Services Ltd keeps buying
