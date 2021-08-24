Logo
Portolan Capital Management, LLC Buys Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Laredo Petroleum Inc, Caleres Inc, Sells CAI International Inc, Aemetis Inc, American Public Education Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Portolan Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Laredo Petroleum Inc, Caleres Inc, Tecnoglass Inc, Full House Resorts Inc, sells CAI International Inc, Aemetis Inc, American Public Education Inc, Denbury Inc, WW International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portolan Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Portolan Capital Management, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Portolan Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portolan+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Portolan Capital Management, LLC
  1. Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 910,751 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.32%
  2. MoneyGram International Inc (MGI) - 3,023,872 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.87%
  3. Domo Inc (DOMO) - 369,703 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.04%
  4. SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 2,348,156 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.58%
  5. e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) - 1,053,434 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.23%
New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $20.77, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,080,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $92.79, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 237,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caleres Inc (CAL)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 612,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Harsco Corp (HSC)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Harsco Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 497,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 562,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 180,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tecnoglass Inc by 118.89%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $16.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,300,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Full House Resorts Inc by 144.20%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,385,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 273.83%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $21.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 827,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Identiv Inc (INVE)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Identiv Inc by 85.68%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,454,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 64.83%. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 253,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 910,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Public Education Inc (APEI)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Public Education Inc. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $30.34.

Sold Out: AXT Inc (AXTI)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AXT Inc. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $12.41, with an estimated average price of $10.65.

Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Portolan Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Portolan Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Portolan Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Portolan Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Portolan Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
