Portolan Capital Management, LLC Buys Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Laredo Petroleum Inc, Caleres Inc, Sells CAI International Inc, Aemetis Inc, American Public Education Inc

- New Purchases: NOG, LPI, CAL, HSC, MAPS, RCII, CYBE, FRG, SNCR, HCI, TECK, RCKY, DIBS, ANIK, HDSN, IMBI, CSTL, VMEO,
- Added Positions: TGLS, FLL, TROX, INVE, OSTK, GPRE, GCO, STKL, CPRI, CROX, BXC, ECPG, SKX, LPSN, MGI, WTRH, NOTV, FB, PRG, PRTS, BAND, ELF, NUS, DOMO, PRCH, KRUS, PLCE, ELY, WFG, IAC, STNG, NAVI, HIMX, SYF, KLR, PACK, SKY, TRTN, AVID, HBIO, SONO, ENVA, REX, EEFT, DYAI, QUMU, GTYH, CHRA, QNST, TMHC, ZUMZ, DECK, PFSW, ALTG, CRMT, RMNI,
- Reduced Positions: CAI, AMTX, DEN, WW, DAR, BG, RH, SHYF, BCO, CDMO, HRB, BW, CSTE, OMF, TALO, DSKE, RILY, CTOS, DZSI, AMBA, HEES, YELL, LPRO, ICAD, PI, CVGI, VG, DAC, MXL, TA, MTCH, WDC, TCS, AGTC, HYRE, ASO, MGA, BIO, LGIH, REPH, GOOG, ERII, JYNT, STC, SLM, MTG, CPS, PDCE, FLXS, CWST, ABMD,
- Sold Out: APEI, AXTI, SSPK, AIG, UPLD, CLDR, PRPL, RGS, PGTI, TPIC, GFF, CALX, EXPE, ROCK, MTRN, QUOT, EURN, HALO, AKTS, BAC, STMP, ASYS, QMCO, FVE, TCACU, KMX, PLYA, EVBG, BMTX, TREE, PYPL, TGT, REAL, ETSY, ORI, OPCH, LNG,
- Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 910,751 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.32%
- MoneyGram International Inc (MGI) - 3,023,872 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.87%
- Domo Inc (DOMO) - 369,703 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.04%
- SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 2,348,156 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.58%
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) - 1,053,434 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.23%
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $20.77, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,080,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $92.79, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 237,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caleres Inc (CAL)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 612,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Harsco Corp (HSC)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Harsco Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 497,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 562,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 180,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tecnoglass Inc by 118.89%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $16.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,300,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Full House Resorts Inc by 144.20%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,385,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 273.83%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $21.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 827,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Identiv Inc (INVE)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Identiv Inc by 85.68%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,454,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 64.83%. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 253,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 910,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: American Public Education Inc (APEI)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Public Education Inc. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $30.34.Sold Out: AXT Inc (AXTI)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AXT Inc. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $12.41, with an estimated average price of $10.65.Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.
