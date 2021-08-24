Twin Securities, Inc. Buys Maxim Integrated Products Inc, , , Sells RealPage Inc, ,

- New Purchases: MXIM, PFPT, WBT, PRAH, ACRS,
- Added Positions: WORK, ALXN, XLNX, KSU, GRA, SPNV,
- Reduced Positions: AAMC,
- Sold Out: RP, IPHI, GWPH, TLRY, TLRY, WPF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Twin Securities, Inc.
- (WORK) - 1,963,061 shares, 32.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.68%
- (ALXN) - 353,881 shares, 24.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.61%
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 616,245 shares, 24.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 102,718 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 954.38%
- Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 44,738 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 552.16%
Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $104.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.53%. The holding were 616,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 55,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 87,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (PRAH)
Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.83%. The holding were 1,963,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (ALXN)
Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in by 54.61%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 353,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 954.38%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 102,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 552.16%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 44,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 240.07%. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 55,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV)
Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc by 66.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16.
