Miura Global Management, LLC Buys Elastic NV, Charles Schwab Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells TripAdvisor Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Miura Global Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Elastic NV, Charles Schwab Corp, Facebook Inc, Danaher Corp, Shopify Inc, sells TripAdvisor Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miura Global Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Miura Global Management, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Miura Global Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miura+global+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Miura Global Management, LLC
  1. First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 118,000 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.66%
  3. InMode Ltd (INMD) - 350,000 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
  4. Elastic NV (ESTC) - 215,000 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 600,000 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $157.953300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Energy Recovery Inc (ERII)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Energy Recovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $19.67. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $322.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1536.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 570,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55. The stock is now traded at around $218.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 48.04%. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $269.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 82,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Miura Global Management, LLC. Also check out:

