Miura Global Management, LLC Buys Elastic NV, Charles Schwab Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells TripAdvisor Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Elastic NV, Charles Schwab Corp, Facebook Inc, Danaher Corp, Shopify Inc, sells TripAdvisor Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miura Global Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Miura Global Management, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 118,000 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.66% InMode Ltd (INMD) - 350,000 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69% Elastic NV (ESTC) - 215,000 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 600,000 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $157.953300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Energy Recovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $19.67. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $322.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1536.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 570,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55. The stock is now traded at around $218.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 48.04%. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $269.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 82,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86.