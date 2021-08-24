Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd Buys Genius Sports, LegalZoom.com Inc, Sells , Airbnb Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II

- New Purchases: GENI, LZ,
- Added Positions: KMX,
- Reduced Positions: FWONK, SGMS, WMG, PLTK, COUR,
- Sold Out: GRUB, ABNB, DMYD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 36,394,056 shares, 45.88% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 15,797,294 shares, 19.96% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 16,617,895 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 9,264,733 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Genius Sports Ltd (GENI) - 16,305,582 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 16,305,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,079,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.
