Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd Buys Genius Sports, LegalZoom.com Inc, Sells , Airbnb Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II

Sydney Nsw 2000, C3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Genius Sports, LegalZoom.com Inc, sells , Airbnb Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 36,394,056 shares, 45.88% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 15,797,294 shares, 19.96% of the total portfolio. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 16,617,895 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 9,264,733 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Genius Sports Ltd (GENI) - 16,305,582 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 16,305,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,079,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.