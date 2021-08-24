Hound Partners, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CarGurus Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Zuora Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: GSQB.U, CELC, OSI.U, PIAI.U, CPARU, MOLN, OEC, FWAC, SKYAU, CLBR.U, BRIVU, SMIHU, TWOA, VLATU, NGCAU, VGII.U, TIOAU, LAAAU, NMMCU, HIGA, BGSX.U, SAIIU, DIDI, JUGGU, S, S, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, TPC, HCNEU, REPX, IMPX.U, VYGG.U, PRTG, FTVIU, EQD.U, GLUE, TMPMU, KINZU, CRHC, BIOTU, TETCU, DHHCU, SPTKU, LCAAU, TACA.U, BSKYU, CVRX, YTPG, TBPH, IAS, CNVY, INTA, SCAQU, LZ, MCW, APSG.U, CXM, YOU, TKNO,
- Added Positions: MSFT, IWM, BABA, CARG, STZ, FTCH, VOO, KEX, W, DGNU, JWSM.U,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, HCA, FB, TDG, RH, IQV, ROST, NXST, ATUS, WDAY, BIO, GOOG, WIX, VAPO, DNB, KAHC.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, HZAC.U,
- Sold Out: ZUO, GOTU, VIPS, BIDU, COVAU, CENHU, XPOA.U, TME, LVRAU, COUR, QELL, FOREU, DISCA, AUS.U, RAACU, CAP.U, MSDAU, SEAH.U, AACQU, EDTXU, EDTXU, PDAC.U, SRNGU, TWCTU, DOCN, DMYI.U, GHVIU, VCVCU, DCRBU, DCRNU, HOLUU, ARYA, RXDX, RXDX,
For the details of Hound Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hound+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hound Partners, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 746,204 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
- Kirby Corp (KEX) - 1,952,107 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 2,087,307 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 301,543 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.04%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 448,331 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.03%
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in G Squared Ascend II Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 498,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Celcuity Inc (CELC)
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Celcuity Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 194,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Osiris Acquisition Corp (OSI.U)
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Osiris Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 348,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (CPARU)
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 298,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Prime Impact Acquisition I (PIAI.U)
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prime Impact Acquisition I. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 299,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)
Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $22.2, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 132,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 79.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.903000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 301,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.531200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 283,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 274.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 881,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 448,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $217.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 225,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III (DGNU)
Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 528,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Zuora Inc (ZUO)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zuora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94.Sold Out: Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: COVA Acquisition Corp (COVAU)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in COVA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Centricus Acquisition Corp (CENHU)
Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Centricus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.1.
