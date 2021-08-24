Hound Partners, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CarGurus Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Zuora Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CarGurus Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Constellation Brands Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Zuora Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Facebook Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hound Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hound Partners, LLC owns 252 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hound Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hound+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 746,204 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% Kirby Corp (KEX) - 1,952,107 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 2,087,307 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39% Facebook Inc (FB) - 301,543 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.04% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 448,331 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.03%

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in G Squared Ascend II Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 498,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Celcuity Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 194,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Osiris Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 348,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 298,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prime Impact Acquisition I. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 299,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $22.2, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 132,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 79.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.903000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 301,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.531200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 283,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 274.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 881,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 448,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $217.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 225,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 528,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zuora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in COVA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Centricus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.1.