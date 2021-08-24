Goodnow Investment Group, Llc Buys Vimeo Inc, Synnex Corp, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp

- New Purchases: VMEO,
- Added Positions: CVNA, SNX, TRTN, YELP, VAPO,
- Reduced Positions: W, ETSY, CACC, SEIC, IR, MDXG,
- Sold Out: IAC,
For the details of GOODNOW INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells,
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 860,437 shares, 21.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
- Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 768,595 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
- Triton International Ltd (TRTN) - 1,983,378 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 309,972 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 291,404 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
Goodnow Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 287,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Synnex Corp (SNX)
Goodnow Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 294,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.
