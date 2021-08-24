Goodnow Investment Group, Llc Buys Vimeo Inc, Synnex Corp, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp

New Purchases: VMEO,

VMEO, Added Positions: CVNA, SNX, TRTN, YELP, VAPO,

CVNA, SNX, TRTN, YELP, VAPO, Reduced Positions: W, ETSY, CACC, SEIC, IR, MDXG,

W, ETSY, CACC, SEIC, IR, MDXG, Sold Out: IAC,

Darien, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vimeo Inc, Synnex Corp, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodnow Investment Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Goodnow Investment Group, Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOODNOW INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodnow+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Carvana Co (CVNA) - 860,437 shares, 21.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 768,595 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% Triton International Ltd (TRTN) - 1,983,378 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Wayfair Inc (W) - 309,972 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 291,404 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 287,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 294,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.