Enstar Group LTD Buys Eagle Point Income Co Inc, Eagle Point Income Co Inc

- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 1,431,863 shares, 28.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.27%
- (WTRE) - 1,815,858 shares, 25.08% of the total portfolio.
- Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) - 3,764,580 shares, 24.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 732,313 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio.
Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in Eagle Point Income Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.05%. The holding were 3,764,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC)
