Enstar Group LTD Buys Eagle Point Income Co Inc, Eagle Point Income Co Inc

New Purchases: EIC, EIC,

EIC, EIC, Reduced Positions: NEAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eagle Point Income Co Inc, Eagle Point Income Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enstar Group LTD. As of 2021Q2, Enstar Group LTD owns 9 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Enstar Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enstar+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 1,431,863 shares, 28.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.27% (WTRE) - 1,815,858 shares, 25.08% of the total portfolio. Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) - 3,764,580 shares, 24.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) - 3,764,580 shares, 24.05% of the total portfolio. New Position KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 732,313 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio.

Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in Eagle Point Income Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.05%. The holding were 3,764,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in Eagle Point Income Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.05%. The holding were 3,764,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.