Verizon waives calling charges to Afghanistan

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to developments in Afghanistan, Verizon will waive charges for calls from its consumer and business wireless customers as well as its residential landline customers to Afghanistan, from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6.



"During this time of need, customers need to stay connected with loved ones in Afghanistan," said Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group for Verizon. "Waiving these kinds of calling charges will help them focus on what matters: communicating with family and friends."

Beginning today, Tuesday (Aug. 24), all calls made from Verizon residential landline, and consumer or business wireless phones to Afghanistan will be rated at $0.00 per minute. Additionally, customers with international coverage plans can call Afghanistan without using any minutes from their time-allotment blocks.

Text to Donate to provide relief to Afghanistan

Verizon’s wireless customers can help with relief to those affected in Afghanistan through the International Rescue Committee, which offers people in Afghanistan shelter, education, clean water, health support and other aid. Customers can donate $10 by texting RESCUE to 25383. Please note, the donations will be applied to your wireless bill.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:

Diana Alvear

[email protected]

704.620.3245