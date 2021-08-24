Glenn Greenberg's Top 5 2nd-Quarter Trades

Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio)’s Brave Warrior Advisors has revealed its portfolio for the second quarter of the year. Top trades include a new buy into Fidelity National Financial Inc. ( FNF, Financial) and reductions in the firm’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B, Financial), HCA Healthcare Inc. ( HCA, Financial), Dollar Tree Inc. ( DLTR, Financial) and Aon PLC ( AON, Financial) holdings.

Greenberg founded Chieftain Capital Management in 1984 alongside John Shapiro. The partners split the firm into two different companies in 2010 and Greenberg’s firm was renamed Brave Warrior Investors. The guru runs a highly concentrated portfolio that invests in companies with little competition, high returns on invested capital and a good balance sheet. Prospective investments must be good businesses that could survive a downturn and should be cheap according to individual research.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the firm’s portfolio contained 24 stocks with three new holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Mastercard Inc. ( MA, Financial) and Squarespace Inc. ( SQSP, Financial). It was valued at $2.91 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 9%. Top holdings include Anthem Inc. ( ANTM, Financial), Aon, JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM, Financial), Primerica Inc. ( PRI, Financial) and Fidelity National Financial.

The top sectors represented are financial services (63.02%), health care (23.89%) and energy (9.64%).

Fidelity National Financial

The firm established a new top holding with a buy into Fidelity National Financial ( FNF, Financial). The 6.28 million shares were purchased at an average price of $45.30 during the quarter. Overall, the purchase had a 9.38% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the holding has gained 8.08% since it was purchased.

Fidelity National Financial has two business groups: FNF Core Operations and FNF Ventures. Core Operations provides title insurance, escrow and other title-related services. It also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF Ventures invests in other companies. It has a majority interest in ABRH, a restaurant company that operates brands such as Bakers Square and Village Inn. Title insurance premiums comprise close to half of Fidelity's total revenue, and the remaining Core Operations business comprises more than one-third of total company revenue. Almost all remaining revenue is from restaurant sales via FNF Ventures' investments. Substantially all of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.

On Aug. 24, the stock was trading at $49.01 per share with a market cap of $13.98 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a fair value rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 8 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company, but several medium signs warn of insider selling and a high price. The company maintains strong returns on equity and assets that beat 94.55% and 76.69% of the insurance industry respectively.

Other top guru shareholders in Fidelity National Financial include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments.

Berkshire Hathaway

The second quarter saw the firm reduce its position in Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B, Financial). The sale of 690,386 shares slashed the holding by 49.78%. The shares sold at an average price of $278.90 during the quarter. GuruFocus estimates the firm has gained 26.05% on the holding and the sale had a -5.76% impact on the equity portfolio overall.

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company with a wide array of subsidiaries engaged in diverse activities. The company's core business segment is insurance, run primarily through Geico, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group. Berkshire has used the excess cash thrown off from these and its other operations over the years to acquire Burlington Northern Santa Fe (railroad), Berkshire Hathaway Energy (utilities and energy distributors), and the companies that make up its manufacturing, service and retailing operations. The conglomerate is unique in that it is run on a completely decentralized basis.

As of Aug. 24, the stock was trading at $286. 27 per share with a market cap of $644.76 billion. The GF Value Line shows the stock trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 5 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. Uncharacteristic revenue declines in 2018 and 2020 have hindered the company’s revenue growth rate and may indicate a decline in efficiency.

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments and Hotchkis & Wiley also maintain positions in Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B, Financial).

HCA Healthcare

The firm also cut its HCA Healthcare ( HCA, Financial) position by 42.54% with the sale of 579,119 shares. The sale had a -3.56% impact on the portfolio as the shares traded at an average price of $203.48 during the quarter. GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the position at 61.13% since it was first purchased in 2016.

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville, Tennessee-based health care provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S. As of December 2020, the company owned and operated 185 hospitals, 121 freestanding outpatient surgery centers and a broad network of physician offices, urgent care clinics and freestanding emergency rooms across nearly 20 states.

The stock was trading at $250.29 per share with a market cap of $80.10 billion. The stock is given a significantly overvalued rating by the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 3 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for a declining operating margin and poor financial strength. The company's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03 ranks the company lower than 95.89% of industry competitors.

HCA Healthcare ( HCA, Financial) is also owned by John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio).

Dollar Tree

Greenberg’s firm cut its Dollar Tree ( DLTR, Financial) holding by 37.17% with the sale of 561,533 shares. The shares traded at an average price of $108.73 during the quarter, landing the holding at a total estimated gain of 7.60%. Overall, the sale had a -2.10% impact on the equity portfolio.

Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,800 shops under both its namesake and Family Dollar units (nearly 15,700 in total). The eponymous chain features branded and private-label goods, generally at a $1 price (1.25 in Canadian dollars). Nearly 50% of Dollar Tree stores' fiscal 2020 sales came from consumables (including food, health and beauty, and household paper and cleaning products), just over 45% from variety items (including toys and housewares) and 5% from seasonal goods.

On Aug. 24, the stock was trading at $105.38 per share with a market cap of $24.39 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a fair value rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 8 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company. The company’s strong profitability rank is propped up by a health operating margin and cash flows that are sitting at 10-year highs.

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio), Primecap Management, Simons' firm, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments also maintain positions in Dollar Tree ( DLTR, Financial).

Aon

The firm rounded out its top five trades by pulling back its Aon ( AON, Financial) holding after several quarters of additions. It sold 278,720 shares to reduce the holding by 18.23% as share prices rose to an average of $244.12 during the quarter. Overall, the sale impacted the equity portfolio by -2.09% and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 24.82%.

Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resource solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations. Headquartered in London, Aon has about 50,000 employees and operations in 120 countries around the world.

As of Aug. 24, the stock was trading at $281.25 per share with a market cap of $63.49 billion. The stock is given a modestly overvalued rating by the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 1 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company, but a medium sign is issued for new long-term debt that investors may want to look into. Despite the company’s high profitability rank, it has struggled to find a balance between its average cost of capital and return on invested capital for the majority of the last decade.

Other top guru shareholders in Aon ( AON, Financial) include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), Simons' firm, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio).