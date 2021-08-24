Masters Capital Management Llc Buys NOV Inc, Telos Corp, NCR Corp, Sells Schlumberger, APA Corp, Ford Motor Co

- New Purchases: NOV, TLS, NCR, SSRM, EAF, PRTY, AOMR, VIRI, DIDI, GBNH, TMDI, CXM,
- Added Positions: CLF, RIG, FTI, ERJ, BWAY, VTRS,
- Reduced Positions: BHF, LGF.B, DBI, CCJ, SENS,
- Sold Out: SLB, APA, F, CALX, GE, EQT,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 25.26% of the total portfolio.
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 2,000,000 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio.
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 4,000,000 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio.
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,000,000 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SSR Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $16.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)
Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $8.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.923900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BrainsWay Ltd (BWAY)
Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BrainsWay Ltd by 71.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 514,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.Sold Out: Calix Inc (CALX)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Calix Inc. The sale prices were between $34.66 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.68.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)
Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16.
