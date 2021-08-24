Masters Capital Management Llc Buys NOV Inc, Telos Corp, NCR Corp, Sells Schlumberger, APA Corp, Ford Motor Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Masters Capital Management Llc Buys NOV Inc, Telos Corp, NCR Corp, Sells Schlumberger, APA Corp, Ford Motor Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Masters Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NOV Inc, Telos Corp, NCR Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, SSR Mining Inc, sells Schlumberger, APA Corp, Ford Motor Co, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Calix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Masters Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Masters Capital Management Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/masters+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 25.26% of the total portfolio.
  2. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 2,000,000 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio.
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 4,000,000 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio.
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,000,000 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SSR Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $16.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)

Masters Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $8.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.923900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BrainsWay Ltd (BWAY)

Masters Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BrainsWay Ltd by 71.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 514,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: Calix Inc (CALX)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Calix Inc. The sale prices were between $34.66 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.68.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)

Masters Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider