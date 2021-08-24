Crosslink Capital Inc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Cardlytics Inc, Avalara Inc

- Added Positions: CRM, PTON, EEFT,
- Reduced Positions: LRCX, CVNA, MU, CSPR, EAR,
- Sold Out: CDLX, AVLR, GDYN,
For the details of CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crosslink+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC
- Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 2,132,048 shares, 14.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 44,090 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 166,927 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 77,424 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.67%
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 157,714 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.7%
Crosslink Capital Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 65.64%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 159,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Crosslink Capital Inc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 31.18%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 379,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Crosslink Capital Inc sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Crosslink Capital Inc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.Sold Out: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)
Crosslink Capital Inc sold out a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.87 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $15.67.
