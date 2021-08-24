Stadium Capital Management Llc Buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Ames National Corp, Sells EMCOR Group Inc, GoDaddy Inc

New Purchases: BLDR, PCYO,

BLDR, PCYO, Added Positions: LOPE, ATLO, MITK, THFF,

LOPE, ATLO, MITK, THFF, Reduced Positions: EME, WW, UVE, WSBF,

EME, WW, UVE, WSBF, Sold Out: GDDY,

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Ames National Corp, Mitek Systems Inc, Pure Cycle Corp, sells EMCOR Group Inc, GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stadium Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Stadium Capital Management Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WW International Inc (WW) - 1,880,543 shares, 32.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.19% Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 549,521 shares, 23.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.13% First Financial Corp (THFF) - 511,582 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 133,517 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.81% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 263,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 263,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pure Cycle Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 294,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 49.13%. The purchase prices were between $87.08 and $115.36, with an estimated average price of $99.01. The stock is now traded at around $87.192500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 549,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ames National Corp by 98.48%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 415,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Mitek Systems Inc by 142.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 394,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stadium Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.