Stadium Capital Management Llc Buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Ames National Corp, Sells EMCOR Group Inc, GoDaddy Inc

- New Purchases: BLDR, PCYO,
- Added Positions: LOPE, ATLO, MITK, THFF,
- Reduced Positions: EME, WW, UVE, WSBF,
- Sold Out: GDDY,
- WW International Inc (WW) - 1,880,543 shares, 32.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.19%
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 549,521 shares, 23.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.13%
- First Financial Corp (THFF) - 511,582 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 133,517 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.81%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 263,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 263,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)
Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pure Cycle Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 294,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 49.13%. The purchase prices were between $87.08 and $115.36, with an estimated average price of $99.01. The stock is now traded at around $87.192500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 549,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ames National Corp (ATLO)
Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ames National Corp by 98.48%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 415,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)
Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Mitek Systems Inc by 142.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 394,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Stadium Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.
