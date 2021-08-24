Logo
Stadium Capital Management Llc Buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Ames National Corp, Sells EMCOR Group Inc, GoDaddy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Stadium Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Ames National Corp, Mitek Systems Inc, Pure Cycle Corp, sells EMCOR Group Inc, GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stadium Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Stadium Capital Management Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stadium+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. WW International Inc (WW) - 1,880,543 shares, 32.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.19%
  2. Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 549,521 shares, 23.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.13%
  3. First Financial Corp (THFF) - 511,582 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  4. EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 133,517 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.81%
  5. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 263,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 263,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)

Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pure Cycle Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 294,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 49.13%. The purchase prices were between $87.08 and $115.36, with an estimated average price of $99.01. The stock is now traded at around $87.192500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 549,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ames National Corp (ATLO)

Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ames National Corp by 98.48%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 415,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)

Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Mitek Systems Inc by 142.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 394,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Stadium Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
