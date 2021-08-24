Robotti Robert Buys Olin Corp, Insteel Industries Inc, Valaris, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Dorian LPG, GAN

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Robotti Robert Buys Olin Corp, Insteel Industries Inc, Valaris, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Dorian LPG, GAN

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Robotti Robert (Current Portfolio) buys Olin Corp, Insteel Industries Inc, Valaris, Noble Corp, Exterran Corp, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Dorian LPG, GAN, Denny's Corp, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robotti Robert. As of 2021Q2, Robotti Robert owns 73 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROBOTTI ROBERT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robotti+robert/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROBOTTI ROBERT
  1. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,287,891 shares, 24.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.19%
  2. West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 423,977 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  3. Tidewater Inc (TDW) - 2,519,049 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) - 230,380 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16%
  5. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 448,550 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 107,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Noble Corp (NE)

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $25.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

Robotti Robert added to a holding in Insteel Industries Inc by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $34.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 257,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Robotti Robert added to a holding in Exterran Corp by 84.56%. The purchase prices were between $2.87 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 315,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Robotti Robert added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33.

Sold Out: Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Dorian LPG Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.52 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13.97.

Sold Out: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Sold Out: Denny's Corp (DENN)

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Denny's Corp. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.81 and $94.94, with an estimated average price of $88.11.

Sold Out: Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Venator Materials PLC. The sale prices were between $4.29 and $5.56, with an estimated average price of $4.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROBOTTI ROBERT. Also check out:

1. ROBOTTI ROBERT's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROBOTTI ROBERT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROBOTTI ROBERT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROBOTTI ROBERT keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider