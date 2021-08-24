Robotti Robert Buys Olin Corp, Insteel Industries Inc, Valaris, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Dorian LPG, GAN

- New Purchases: OLN, VAL, NE, EQC, GOLD, KL, CET, GES, LQDT,
- Added Positions: IIIN, EXTN, LSXMA, WFG, LECO, RDNT, EAF, LXU, MEI, UMH, WDC, CNQ, CSIQ, AER, FTI, GIB, BRK.B, AXR, AEO,
- Reduced Positions: BLDR, WLK, GAN, SMHI, BVH, PHX,
- Sold Out: TNL, LPG, DENN, ACRE, SPB, VNTR, LOV,
For the details of ROBOTTI ROBERT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robotti+robert/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ROBOTTI ROBERT
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,287,891 shares, 24.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.19%
- West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 423,977 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Tidewater Inc (TDW) - 2,519,049 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) - 230,380 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16%
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 448,550 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
Robotti Robert initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 107,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Noble Corp (NE)
Robotti Robert initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)
Robotti Robert initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Robotti Robert initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $25.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Robotti Robert initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Robotti Robert initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)
Robotti Robert added to a holding in Insteel Industries Inc by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $34.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 257,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exterran Corp (EXTN)
Robotti Robert added to a holding in Exterran Corp by 84.56%. The purchase prices were between $2.87 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 315,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Robotti Robert added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33.Sold Out: Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)
Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Dorian LPG Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.52 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13.97.Sold Out: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)
Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $14.96.Sold Out: Denny's Corp (DENN)
Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Denny's Corp. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.52.Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.81 and $94.94, with an estimated average price of $88.11.Sold Out: Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)
Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Venator Materials PLC. The sale prices were between $4.29 and $5.56, with an estimated average price of $4.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of ROBOTTI ROBERT. Also check out:
1. ROBOTTI ROBERT's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROBOTTI ROBERT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROBOTTI ROBERT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROBOTTI ROBERT keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment