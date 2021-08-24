Robotti Robert Buys Olin Corp, Insteel Industries Inc, Valaris, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Dorian LPG, GAN

New Purchases: OLN, VAL, NE, EQC, GOLD, KL, CET, GES, LQDT,

OLN, VAL, NE, EQC, GOLD, KL, CET, GES, LQDT, Added Positions: IIIN, EXTN, LSXMA, WFG, LECO, RDNT, EAF, LXU, MEI, UMH, WDC, CNQ, CSIQ, AER, FTI, GIB, BRK.B, AXR, AEO,

IIIN, EXTN, LSXMA, WFG, LECO, RDNT, EAF, LXU, MEI, UMH, WDC, CNQ, CSIQ, AER, FTI, GIB, BRK.B, AXR, AEO, Reduced Positions: BLDR, WLK, GAN, SMHI, BVH, PHX,

BLDR, WLK, GAN, SMHI, BVH, PHX, Sold Out: TNL, LPG, DENN, ACRE, SPB, VNTR, LOV,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Olin Corp, Insteel Industries Inc, Valaris, Noble Corp, Exterran Corp, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Dorian LPG, GAN, Denny's Corp, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robotti Robert. As of 2021Q2, Robotti Robert owns 73 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROBOTTI ROBERT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robotti+robert/current-portfolio/portfolio

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,287,891 shares, 24.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.19% West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 423,977 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Tidewater Inc (TDW) - 2,519,049 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) - 230,380 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 448,550 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 107,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $25.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robotti Robert added to a holding in Insteel Industries Inc by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $34.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 257,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robotti Robert added to a holding in Exterran Corp by 84.56%. The purchase prices were between $2.87 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 315,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robotti Robert added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33.

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Dorian LPG Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.52 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13.97.

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Denny's Corp. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.81 and $94.94, with an estimated average price of $88.11.

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Venator Materials PLC. The sale prices were between $4.29 and $5.56, with an estimated average price of $4.79.