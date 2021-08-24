Security National Bank Of So Dak Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF

New Purchases: LMT, USB, PFF, HYMB, TPL, MA, BMY, DE, JNK, TSN, CWI, CVX, DCP, PFE, EPD, SUN, EEM, WTM, MRK, LOW, CEQP, FISV, UTG, WDFC, ET, PAA, NGL,

Sioux City, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Johnson & Johnson, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank Of So Dak. As of 2021Q2, Security National Bank Of So Dak owns 97 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,167 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.81% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,584 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.89% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 11,105 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,147 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.48% Nike Inc (NKE) - 27,903 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1383.829500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $58.54 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $59.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430682.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 121.95%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 42,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85.

Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.