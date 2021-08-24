Security National Bank Of So Dak Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF

- New Purchases: LMT, USB, PFF, HYMB, TPL, MA, BMY, DE, JNK, TSN, CWI, CVX, DCP, PFE, EPD, SUN, EEM, WTM, MRK, LOW, CEQP, FISV, UTG, WDFC, ET, PAA, NGL,
- Added Positions: BRK.A, XOM, BRK.B, MSFT, JNJ, TMO, IBM, VEA, BAH, MKC, ADP, HD, TD, CTSH, SLB, VZ, GIS, AFL, CMCSA, WMT, WAB, DLR, VWO, WFC, STT, NVDA, LDOS, PRU, DHR, ABBV, IBB, PG, FTV,
- Reduced Positions: DVY, BND, AAPL, LIN, MINT, VB, J, CL, QCOM, AMZN, KO, RTX, ABT, TKR, ORCL, TGT, PEP, NKE, SCHD, JPM, TROW, EXR, CARR, CMI, OTIS, DIS, SPY, ITW, IP, NUE, SNA, PII, VO, GOOG,
- Sold Out: VT, VUG, SCHG, WCN, VDE, NSC, VTV, IJK, V, ORI, UPS, ECL, PH, VNQ, SCHV, IJT, CRM, UNH, SCHZ, INTC, WOR, ALNY, CSGP, TYL,
For the details of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+bank+of+so+dak/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,167 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.81%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,584 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.89%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 11,105 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,147 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.48%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 27,903 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%
Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1383.829500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)
Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $58.54 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $59.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430682.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 121.95%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 42,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK. Also check out:
1. SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK's Undervalued Stocks
2. SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment