Eminence Capital, Lp Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Colfax Corp, Intuit Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Eminence Capital, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Colfax Corp, Intuit Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Pluralsight Inc, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eminence Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Eminence Capital, Lp owns 71 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eminence+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP
  1. Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 4,035,178 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.
  2. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 4,987,535 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
  3. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 7,061,446 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
  4. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 4,502,634 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,010,699 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 1,010,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colfax Corp (CFX)

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 4,094,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $553.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 317,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 3,094,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,182,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,284,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 363.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.626900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 9,589,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.426800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,329,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3310.360400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 63,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,335,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,434,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,096,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP. Also check out:

1. EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP keeps buying
