Eminence Capital, Lp Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Colfax Corp, Intuit Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

- New Purchases: CRM, CFX, INTU, BLDR, OTIS, CNC, ASZ, CMAX, RADI, CANO, CVNA, ASO, FWAA, FWAC, TCVA,
- Added Positions: MLCO, UBER, AMZN, Z, SAIL, EXAS, PSTG, AAP, BABA, LIVN, NICE, PFGC, DNB, NSTG, MS, CHTR, WBA, GPK, ABG,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, MIC, LKQ, CI, ANTM, TOL, RRR, GOOG, IQV, BERY, WSC, CTVA, ETWO, AN, LEN, NEWR, FWONK, EXPE, SSNC, PANW, USFD, GDDY, PEGA, MA, FIS, SNRH, CNNE, CCK, FB, LEN.B,
- Sold Out: LH, PS, AON, COF, DFS, PINS, ASZ.U, ADI, RHP, JWS, PLAY, CVS, HCA, DFHT, AUS.U,
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 4,035,178 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.
- New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 4,987,535 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 7,061,446 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 4,502,634 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,010,699 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 1,010,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Colfax Corp (CFX)
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 4,094,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $553.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 317,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 3,094,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,182,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,284,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 363.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.626900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 9,589,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.426800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,329,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3310.360400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 63,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,335,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,434,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,096,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.
