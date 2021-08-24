Eminence Capital, Lp Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Colfax Corp, Intuit Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

New Purchases: CRM, CFX, INTU, BLDR, OTIS, CNC, ASZ, CMAX, RADI, CANO, CVNA, ASO, FWAA, FWAC, TCVA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Colfax Corp, Intuit Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Pluralsight Inc, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eminence Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Eminence Capital, Lp owns 71 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 4,035,178 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 4,987,535 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 7,061,446 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 4,502,634 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,010,699 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. New Position

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 1,010,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 4,094,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $553.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 317,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 3,094,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,182,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,284,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 363.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.626900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 9,589,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.426800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,329,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3310.360400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 63,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,335,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,434,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,096,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.