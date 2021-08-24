Nations Financial Group Inc, Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Matthews International Corp, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

- New Purchases: EOG, CALF, STZ, MPC, SPG, GM, TMUS, BHP, TTE, EXPE, VLY, VALE, RILY, TD, MBT, EVR, HDV, MGC, GTO, NUE, PII, FLDR, VOX, RWK, MRVL, STOT, NUSC, PAPR, UTF, QFIN, EXP, XLB, DHI, PMAR, JCI, EMHY, HZO, PWR, BJAN, SWKS, INTU, PJUL, TPX, QED, AMD, SHYD, AGM, ROK, UFPI, FPXI, COWZ, BSCN, MTD, ROKU, TDOC, FCX, FTNT, HVT, XHB, MXIM, PEJ, LMBS, LDUR, IWC, RHS, SLV, XOP, BSJM, WTRG, IRM, MED, STLD, TSCO, WFC, TY, NAD, PSX, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, BSCS, FPE, PDP, PFPT, BGR, AMLP, O, MPB, DUK, ZOM,
- Added Positions: IWV, IJJ, BRK.B, NVDA, SCHE, MSFT, AAPL, PYPL, VYM, SHW, FB, CVS, ATVI, GOOGL, AMZN, ZM, VIG, IJH, VO, JKJ, BOND, VOE, VWO, VUG, HD, IVV, MUB, KRE, XLI, RSP, HYG, IVE, DE, IGSB, EMB, VB, VEA, BA, JPM, SBUX, TGT, ARKK, IJR, QQQ, USMV, ABT, BAC, ROST, CEF, GNRC, IWS, MINT, VCSH, VTI, VTV, XLV, XLY, XOM, HON, DIS, WST, TSLA, YETI, CFA, FMB, IBB, IVW, QCLN, RDVY, MO, COST, DHR, EPD, MCD, NDAQ, HQH, CSQ, MA, MOS, GOOG, GDX, GSLC, IEFA, IEMG, ITM, IWR, JNK, TIP, VBR, VNQ, XLC, XLE, XLK, MMM, AMAT, ADP, CVX, CTAS, CSCO, D, LLY, FDX, GILD, HWKN, INTC, ISRG, LMT, MDT, MCHP, NKE, ODFL, POOL, TROW, TMO, RTX, UNH, WBA, HTD, AWP, V, THQ, ETSY, DKNG, ARKG, ARKW, BSCL, BSCM, IGIB, EFA, IJK, ITA, LQD, SCHD, SPY, SRVR, TFI, VAW, ADBE, AEP, AMP, OZK, BBY, BMY, BG, KO, CMI, EW, FAST, GE, LHX, SPGI, NOK, NOC, QCOM, REGN, ROP, RGLD, RQI, AVK, DIAX, ENSG, JRI, ZTS, RIV, JCO, UBX, AIA, BLOK, BSJL, BSV, CGW, CWB, FNX, IBUY, MGK, PDBC, QTEC, SHY, VFH, VHT, VT, VXUS, XMLV, XSLV,
- Reduced Positions: IJS, PFSI, ECL, XLF, ACN, LOW, SKYY, BABA, WM, FLOT, IAU, SPLG, MRK, KLAC, BIL, T, ENPH, GLD, WMT, NEE, XLG, IWO, IWM, IWP, SCZ, SHM, QRVO, PM, IWF, BGFV, VOO, VGT, F, IBM, SCHX, PFF, OEF, NFLX, NEM, ITOT, OKE, PG, FYX, CRM, PFE, VZ, DOW, SQ, DEX, CAT, VV, BX, NSL, TAN, COP, DOCU, KMB, BNDX, KR, DFEB,
- Sold Out: FTCS, MATW, IRBT, MATX, NOW, VIPS, 9MW, PAYC, MDLZ, CRWD, SHYG, R, KHC, FTSM, QDEL, HRL, STX, AFL, JD, ISTB, MBB, VGM,
For the details of NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nations+financial+group+inc%2C+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,257 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.64%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 78,559 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 61,676 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2878.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,415 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.62%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 129,062 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 35,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $45.22, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.097300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 65,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $217.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 46,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 44,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2878.08%. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $265.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 61,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 239.49%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 67,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 44.28%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 80.38%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 353.06%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $30.904200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 141,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 57,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: Matthews International Corp (MATW)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Matthews International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.34 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $39.92.Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.Sold Out: Matson Inc (MATX)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Matson Inc. The sale prices were between $60.07 and $73.31, with an estimated average price of $65.36.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, . Also check out:
1. NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, 's Undervalued Stocks
2. NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment