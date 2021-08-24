Nations Financial Group Inc, Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Matthews International Corp, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

New Purchases: EOG, CALF, STZ, MPC, SPG, GM, TMUS, BHP, TTE, EXPE, VLY, VALE, RILY, TD, MBT, EVR, HDV, MGC, GTO, NUE, PII, FLDR, VOX, RWK, MRVL, STOT, NUSC, PAPR, UTF, QFIN, EXP, XLB, DHI, PMAR, JCI, EMHY, HZO, PWR, BJAN, SWKS, INTU, PJUL, TPX, QED, AMD, SHYD, AGM, ROK, UFPI, FPXI, COWZ, BSCN, MTD, ROKU, TDOC, FCX, FTNT, HVT, XHB, MXIM, PEJ, LMBS, LDUR, IWC, RHS, SLV, XOP, BSJM, WTRG, IRM, MED, STLD, TSCO, WFC, TY, NAD, PSX, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, BSCS, FPE, PDP, PFPT, BGR, AMLP, O, MPB, DUK, ZOM,

EOG, CALF, STZ, MPC, SPG, GM, TMUS, BHP, TTE, EXPE, VLY, VALE, RILY, TD, MBT, EVR, HDV, MGC, GTO, NUE, PII, FLDR, VOX, RWK, MRVL, STOT, NUSC, PAPR, UTF, QFIN, EXP, XLB, DHI, PMAR, JCI, EMHY, HZO, PWR, BJAN, SWKS, INTU, PJUL, TPX, QED, AMD, SHYD, AGM, ROK, UFPI, FPXI, COWZ, BSCN, MTD, ROKU, TDOC, FCX, FTNT, HVT, XHB, MXIM, PEJ, LMBS, LDUR, IWC, RHS, SLV, XOP, BSJM, WTRG, IRM, MED, STLD, TSCO, WFC, TY, NAD, PSX, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, BSCS, FPE, PDP, PFPT, BGR, AMLP, O, MPB, DUK, ZOM, Added Positions: IWV, IJJ, BRK.B, NVDA, SCHE, MSFT, AAPL, PYPL, VYM, SHW, FB, CVS, ATVI, GOOGL, AMZN, ZM, VIG, IJH, VO, JKJ, BOND, VOE, VWO, VUG, HD, IVV, MUB, KRE, XLI, RSP, HYG, IVE, DE, IGSB, EMB, VB, VEA, BA, JPM, SBUX, TGT, ARKK, IJR, QQQ, USMV, ABT, BAC, ROST, CEF, GNRC, IWS, MINT, VCSH, VTI, VTV, XLV, XLY, XOM, HON, DIS, WST, TSLA, YETI, CFA, FMB, IBB, IVW, QCLN, RDVY, MO, COST, DHR, EPD, MCD, NDAQ, HQH, CSQ, MA, MOS, GOOG, GDX, GSLC, IEFA, IEMG, ITM, IWR, JNK, TIP, VBR, VNQ, XLC, XLE, XLK, MMM, AMAT, ADP, CVX, CTAS, CSCO, D, LLY, FDX, GILD, HWKN, INTC, ISRG, LMT, MDT, MCHP, NKE, ODFL, POOL, TROW, TMO, RTX, UNH, WBA, HTD, AWP, V, THQ, ETSY, DKNG, ARKG, ARKW, BSCL, BSCM, IGIB, EFA, IJK, ITA, LQD, SCHD, SPY, SRVR, TFI, VAW, ADBE, AEP, AMP, OZK, BBY, BMY, BG, KO, CMI, EW, FAST, GE, LHX, SPGI, NOK, NOC, QCOM, REGN, ROP, RGLD, RQI, AVK, DIAX, ENSG, JRI, ZTS, RIV, JCO, UBX, AIA, BLOK, BSJL, BSV, CGW, CWB, FNX, IBUY, MGK, PDBC, QTEC, SHY, VFH, VHT, VT, VXUS, XMLV, XSLV,

IWV, IJJ, BRK.B, NVDA, SCHE, MSFT, AAPL, PYPL, VYM, SHW, FB, CVS, ATVI, GOOGL, AMZN, ZM, VIG, IJH, VO, JKJ, BOND, VOE, VWO, VUG, HD, IVV, MUB, KRE, XLI, RSP, HYG, IVE, DE, IGSB, EMB, VB, VEA, BA, JPM, SBUX, TGT, ARKK, IJR, QQQ, USMV, ABT, BAC, ROST, CEF, GNRC, IWS, MINT, VCSH, VTI, VTV, XLV, XLY, XOM, HON, DIS, WST, TSLA, YETI, CFA, FMB, IBB, IVW, QCLN, RDVY, MO, COST, DHR, EPD, MCD, NDAQ, HQH, CSQ, MA, MOS, GOOG, GDX, GSLC, IEFA, IEMG, ITM, IWR, JNK, TIP, VBR, VNQ, XLC, XLE, XLK, MMM, AMAT, ADP, CVX, CTAS, CSCO, D, LLY, FDX, GILD, HWKN, INTC, ISRG, LMT, MDT, MCHP, NKE, ODFL, POOL, TROW, TMO, RTX, UNH, WBA, HTD, AWP, V, THQ, ETSY, DKNG, ARKG, ARKW, BSCL, BSCM, IGIB, EFA, IJK, ITA, LQD, SCHD, SPY, SRVR, TFI, VAW, ADBE, AEP, AMP, OZK, BBY, BMY, BG, KO, CMI, EW, FAST, GE, LHX, SPGI, NOK, NOC, QCOM, REGN, ROP, RGLD, RQI, AVK, DIAX, ENSG, JRI, ZTS, RIV, JCO, UBX, AIA, BLOK, BSJL, BSV, CGW, CWB, FNX, IBUY, MGK, PDBC, QTEC, SHY, VFH, VHT, VT, VXUS, XMLV, XSLV, Reduced Positions: IJS, PFSI, ECL, XLF, ACN, LOW, SKYY, BABA, WM, FLOT, IAU, SPLG, MRK, KLAC, BIL, T, ENPH, GLD, WMT, NEE, XLG, IWO, IWM, IWP, SCZ, SHM, QRVO, PM, IWF, BGFV, VOO, VGT, F, IBM, SCHX, PFF, OEF, NFLX, NEM, ITOT, OKE, PG, FYX, CRM, PFE, VZ, DOW, SQ, DEX, CAT, VV, BX, NSL, TAN, COP, DOCU, KMB, BNDX, KR, DFEB,

IJS, PFSI, ECL, XLF, ACN, LOW, SKYY, BABA, WM, FLOT, IAU, SPLG, MRK, KLAC, BIL, T, ENPH, GLD, WMT, NEE, XLG, IWO, IWM, IWP, SCZ, SHM, QRVO, PM, IWF, BGFV, VOO, VGT, F, IBM, SCHX, PFF, OEF, NFLX, NEM, ITOT, OKE, PG, FYX, CRM, PFE, VZ, DOW, SQ, DEX, CAT, VV, BX, NSL, TAN, COP, DOCU, KMB, BNDX, KR, DFEB, Sold Out: FTCS, MATW, IRBT, MATX, NOW, VIPS, 9MW, PAYC, MDLZ, CRWD, SHYG, R, KHC, FTSM, QDEL, HRL, STX, AFL, JD, ISTB, MBB, VGM,

Investment company Nations Financial Group Inc, Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Matthews International Corp, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Ecolab Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nations Financial Group Inc, . As of 2021Q2, Nations Financial Group Inc, owns 396 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NATIONS FINANCIAL GROUP INC, 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nations+financial+group+inc%2C+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,257 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.64% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 78,559 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 61,676 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2878.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,415 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.62% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 129,062 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 35,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $45.22, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.097300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 65,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $217.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 46,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 44,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2878.08%. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $265.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 61,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 239.49%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 67,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 44.28%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 80.38%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 353.06%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $30.904200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 141,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 57,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Matthews International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.34 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $39.92.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Matson Inc. The sale prices were between $60.07 and $73.31, with an estimated average price of $65.36.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.