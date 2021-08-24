Kensico Capital Management Corp Buys Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Anaplan Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, RICE, RICE, SYNH, RONI.U, GDDY, YOU,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, Fiserv Inc, Rice Acquisition Corp, sells Anaplan Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kensico Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Kensico Capital Management Corp owns 30 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 1,799,820 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,329,200 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.30% Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 9,375,000 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 2,380,200 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.40% Sealed Air Corp (SEE) - 3,764,500 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.3%

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3310.360400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 44,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.021800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 193,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kensico Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 52.31%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.338200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 1,799,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kensico Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 60.30%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,329,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kensico Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 39.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $118.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,380,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $17.71.