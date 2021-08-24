Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells Mercury General Corp, Genuine Parts Co, NXP Semiconductors NV

- New Purchases: VIAC, OXY, PSTH, FB, RCII, SYF,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, KGC, HFC, NEM, OLN, XOM, SMHI,
- Reduced Positions: MCY, NXPI, SBUX, ALK, AXP,
- Sold Out: GPC, GE,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 205,808 shares, 19.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 85 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio.
- Olin Corp (OLN) - 733,900 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 602,081 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 360,539 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.09%. The holding were 602,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
