Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells Mercury General Corp, Genuine Parts Co, NXP Semiconductors NV

Highlands Ranch, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Facebook Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, sells Mercury General Corp, Genuine Parts Co, NXP Semiconductors NV, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc. As of 2021Q2, Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 205,808 shares, 19.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 85 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Olin Corp (OLN) - 733,900 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 602,081 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Newmont Corp (NEM) - 360,539 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.09%. The holding were 602,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.