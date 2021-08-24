Brandywine Trust Co Buys UiPath Inc, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, General Electric Co

Hockessin, DE, based Investment company Brandywine Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys UiPath Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Brandywine Trust Co owns 31 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRANDYWINE TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. BRANDYWINE TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRANDYWINE TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRANDYWINE TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRANDYWINE TRUST CO keeps buying
For the details of BRANDYWINE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brandywine+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRANDYWINE TRUST CO
- Campbell Soup Co (CPB) - 4,461,918 shares, 64.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,816 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 145,101 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio.
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 138,044 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 29 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
Brandywine Trust Co initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
