Brandywine Trust Co Buys UiPath Inc, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: PATH,

PATH, Added Positions: CPB, SPY, WFC,

CPB, SPY, WFC, Reduced Positions: CRWD, XOM,

CRWD, XOM, Sold Out: GE,

Hockessin, DE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UiPath Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Brandywine Trust Co owns 31 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRANDYWINE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brandywine+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Campbell Soup Co (CPB) - 4,461,918 shares, 64.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,816 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 145,101 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 138,044 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 29 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.

Brandywine Trust Co initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.