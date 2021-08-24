Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Buys Apple Inc, American Tower Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TJX Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

New Purchases: EXP, MKL, MSCI, AME, WBA, SPIB, CVS, CNI, SPMB, EW, ABNB, MBB, IGSB, VMBS, VCSH, IVE, EES, EWG, MDT, BMY, IEV, INTC, FLGB, FLBR, ADP, HSY, ADM, CARR, CDW, HCA, LYB, CI, VFC, UNP, SYK, SWK, GD, ITW, IP, PH, PCAR, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MSI, MMC, ETN, OMC, ABC, BBY, TU, BBJP, CE, PFG, RCI, CERN, STX, TSN, EWP,

EXP, MKL, MSCI, AME, WBA, SPIB, CVS, CNI, SPMB, EW, ABNB, MBB, IGSB, VMBS, VCSH, IVE, EES, EWG, MDT, BMY, IEV, INTC, FLGB, FLBR, ADP, HSY, ADM, CARR, CDW, HCA, LYB, CI, VFC, UNP, SYK, SWK, GD, ITW, IP, PH, PCAR, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MSI, MMC, ETN, OMC, ABC, BBY, TU, BBJP, CE, PFG, RCI, CERN, STX, TSN, EWP, Added Positions: AAPL, AMT, BAC, AMZN, CHTR, AMAT, NKE, NVDA, ADBE, NFLX, DHI, BC, MSFT, CRM, MCO, SPY, NEE, PPG, DHR, TXN, V, EL, BKNG, FB, KKR, RACE, MAN, XLI, XLF, PYPL, ADI, XLY, GGG, NVR, UBER, AZEK, XLB, EA, EZU, EWZ, PBW, AAXJ, BK, STT, EWN, MOAT, EWL, EWJ, VGK, QGEN,

AAPL, AMT, BAC, AMZN, CHTR, AMAT, NKE, NVDA, ADBE, NFLX, DHI, BC, MSFT, CRM, MCO, SPY, NEE, PPG, DHR, TXN, V, EL, BKNG, FB, KKR, RACE, MAN, XLI, XLF, PYPL, ADI, XLY, GGG, NVR, UBER, AZEK, XLB, EA, EZU, EWZ, PBW, AAXJ, BK, STT, EWN, MOAT, EWL, EWJ, VGK, QGEN, Reduced Positions: TMO, SEDG, ISRG, FISV, CMG, CAT, GNRC, SPGI, APO, UBS, GS, FCX, MA, AXP, STLA, LEN, MS, TSCO, A, MHK, IR, GOOGL, UNH, ADSK, VOX, VOO, GOOG, OTIS, GMF, BABA, FERG, XLV, EDU, TPR, INTU, ANTM, TGT, ALC, LIN, XLP, ECH, LOGI, EWT, GOLD, XLU, QQQ, EWY, EWQ, EPP, EEM, DBA, ACWI, YUMC, WMT,

TMO, SEDG, ISRG, FISV, CMG, CAT, GNRC, SPGI, APO, UBS, GS, FCX, MA, AXP, STLA, LEN, MS, TSCO, A, MHK, IR, GOOGL, UNH, ADSK, VOX, VOO, GOOG, OTIS, GMF, BABA, FERG, XLV, EDU, TPR, INTU, ANTM, TGT, ALC, LIN, XLP, ECH, LOGI, EWT, GOLD, XLU, QQQ, EWY, EWQ, EPP, EEM, DBA, ACWI, YUMC, WMT, Sold Out: TJX, FIS, CMCSA, DE, EFX, PAYX, NSC, RY, SCCO, HON, RTX, NXPI, EXPD, GLW, CTSH, CSX, APH, BAH, MSM, ALLE, TRU, SSD, EWM, AMGN, ATR, EWBC, GBCI, GPK, HOG, TT, JBL, LFUS, RHI, WSO, DBEU, EIDO, EPHE, EWU, CCEP, MCHI,

Investment company Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, American Tower Corp, Bank of America Corp, Eagle Materials Inc, Markel Corp, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TJX Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd owns 223 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zurich+insurance+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,574,459 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 160,639 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,798,654 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 108,064 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12% Facebook Inc (FB) - 949,347 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56. The stock is now traded at around $154.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 381,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62. The stock is now traded at around $1267.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 38,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $619.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 71,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 249,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 608,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 685,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,798,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 93.05%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 466,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 180.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,248,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 801,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $796.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 162,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 104.88%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 360,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.