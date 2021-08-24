Logo
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Buys Apple Inc, American Tower Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TJX Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, American Tower Corp, Bank of America Corp, Eagle Materials Inc, Markel Corp, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TJX Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd owns 223 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zurich+insurance+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,574,459 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 160,639 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,798,654 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.85%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 108,064 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 949,347 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56. The stock is now traded at around $154.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 381,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62. The stock is now traded at around $1267.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 38,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $619.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 71,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 249,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 608,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 685,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,798,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 93.05%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 466,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 180.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,248,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 801,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $796.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 162,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 104.88%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 360,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. Also check out:

1. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Zurich Insurance Group Ltd keeps buying
