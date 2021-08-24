Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Buys Apple Inc, American Tower Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TJX Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: EXP, MKL, MSCI, AME, WBA, SPIB, CVS, CNI, SPMB, EW, ABNB, MBB, IGSB, VMBS, VCSH, IVE, EES, EWG, MDT, BMY, IEV, INTC, FLGB, FLBR, ADP, HSY, ADM, CARR, CDW, HCA, LYB, CI, VFC, UNP, SYK, SWK, GD, ITW, IP, PH, PCAR, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MSI, MMC, ETN, OMC, ABC, BBY, TU, BBJP, CE, PFG, RCI, CERN, STX, TSN, EWP,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AMT, BAC, AMZN, CHTR, AMAT, NKE, NVDA, ADBE, NFLX, DHI, BC, MSFT, CRM, MCO, SPY, NEE, PPG, DHR, TXN, V, EL, BKNG, FB, KKR, RACE, MAN, XLI, XLF, PYPL, ADI, XLY, GGG, NVR, UBER, AZEK, XLB, EA, EZU, EWZ, PBW, AAXJ, BK, STT, EWN, MOAT, EWL, EWJ, VGK, QGEN,
- Reduced Positions: TMO, SEDG, ISRG, FISV, CMG, CAT, GNRC, SPGI, APO, UBS, GS, FCX, MA, AXP, STLA, LEN, MS, TSCO, A, MHK, IR, GOOGL, UNH, ADSK, VOX, VOO, GOOG, OTIS, GMF, BABA, FERG, XLV, EDU, TPR, INTU, ANTM, TGT, ALC, LIN, XLP, ECH, LOGI, EWT, GOLD, XLU, QQQ, EWY, EWQ, EPP, EEM, DBA, ACWI, YUMC, WMT,
- Sold Out: TJX, FIS, CMCSA, DE, EFX, PAYX, NSC, RY, SCCO, HON, RTX, NXPI, EXPD, GLW, CTSH, CSX, APH, BAH, MSM, ALLE, TRU, SSD, EWM, AMGN, ATR, EWBC, GBCI, GPK, HOG, TT, JBL, LFUS, RHI, WSO, DBEU, EIDO, EPHE, EWU, CCEP, MCHI,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,574,459 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 160,639 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,798,654 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.85%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 108,064 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 949,347 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56. The stock is now traded at around $154.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 381,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62. The stock is now traded at around $1267.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 38,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $619.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 71,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 249,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 608,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 685,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,798,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 93.05%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 466,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 180.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,248,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 801,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $796.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 162,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 104.88%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 360,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.
