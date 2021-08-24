Brandywine Managers, Llc Buys UiPath Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, , Sells DraftKings Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: PATH, DNLI, RBLX, S, S,

PATH, DNLI, RBLX, S, S, Added Positions: CRWD, WORK, BEAM, BLI, ABCL, TWST, SDGR, RLAY, IONS, TDOC,

CRWD, WORK, BEAM, BLI, ABCL, TWST, SDGR, RLAY, IONS, TDOC, Reduced Positions: AI,

AI, Sold Out: DKNG, ANET, WFC, RGNX,

Hockessin, DE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UiPath Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, , Denali Therapeutics Inc, Roblox Corp, sells DraftKings Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Wells Fargo, Regenxbio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Managers, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Brandywine Managers, Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 795,344 shares, 31.96% of the total portfolio. UiPath Inc (PATH) - 135,887 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. New Position CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 20,568 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.22% (WORK) - 94,906 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.56% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 9,782 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.53%. The holding were 135,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 8,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $267.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 20,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in by 34.56%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 94,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 31.06%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc by 29.60%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29.

Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $35.71.