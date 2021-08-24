Miller Value Partners, Llc Buys Splunk Inc, Metromile Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Workday Inc, Discovery Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: SPLK, SOFI, SOFI, COIN, BIIB, TUP, WES, VALE, HMPT, MFA, VIPS, APTS, PRDO, BIDU,
- Added Positions: MILE, BABA, REAL, ADT, TVTY, VNT, AMZN, RKT, TEVA, NCLH, GM, FB, BHC, SFIX, GOOGL, GCI, TEN, PBI, VTRS, ENDP, EBAY, PGEN, DBD, UBER, KRTX, JPM, CNDT, BBBY, UNM, AONE,
- Reduced Positions: DXC, AYI, DM, OMF, QUOT, ATCO, CC, FANG, VRM, TMHC, WW, ZIOP, GEO, BA, COF, BAC, CHS, GOOS, APO, CG, UIS, TWTR, OPEN, RVLV, GHVIU, BHF, AR, WFC, SIG, NBR, CLF, ARLP,
- Sold Out: WDAY, DISCA, FLXN, RBLX, GTYH, JCOM,
For the details of MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miller+value+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 65,200 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio.
- DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 4,552,781 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14%
- ADT Inc (ADT) - 13,660,452 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,101 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 581,480 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.62%
Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $152.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 897,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,551,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,551,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $258.003000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 121,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $349.098500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 79,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 771,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Metromile Inc (MILE)
Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Metromile Inc by 829.81%. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $4.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 6,374,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 39.62%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.315600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 581,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tenneco Inc (TEN)
Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 128.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 168,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Endo International PLC (ENDP)
Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Endo International PLC by 102.92%. The purchase prices were between $4.68 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $2.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 640,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)
Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 42.60%. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 969,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.Sold Out: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)
Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07.Sold Out: GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)
Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.67 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $6.09.Sold Out: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)
Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment