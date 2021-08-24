Miller Value Partners, Llc Buys Splunk Inc, Metromile Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Workday Inc, Discovery Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: SPLK, SOFI, SOFI, COIN, BIIB, TUP, WES, VALE, HMPT, MFA, VIPS, APTS, PRDO, BIDU,

SPLK, SOFI, SOFI, COIN, BIIB, TUP, WES, VALE, HMPT, MFA, VIPS, APTS, PRDO, BIDU, Added Positions: MILE, BABA, REAL, ADT, TVTY, VNT, AMZN, RKT, TEVA, NCLH, GM, FB, BHC, SFIX, GOOGL, GCI, TEN, PBI, VTRS, ENDP, EBAY, PGEN, DBD, UBER, KRTX, JPM, CNDT, BBBY, UNM, AONE,

MILE, BABA, REAL, ADT, TVTY, VNT, AMZN, RKT, TEVA, NCLH, GM, FB, BHC, SFIX, GOOGL, GCI, TEN, PBI, VTRS, ENDP, EBAY, PGEN, DBD, UBER, KRTX, JPM, CNDT, BBBY, UNM, AONE, Reduced Positions: DXC, AYI, DM, OMF, QUOT, ATCO, CC, FANG, VRM, TMHC, WW, ZIOP, GEO, BA, COF, BAC, CHS, GOOS, APO, CG, UIS, TWTR, OPEN, RVLV, GHVIU, BHF, AR, WFC, SIG, NBR, CLF, ARLP,

DXC, AYI, DM, OMF, QUOT, ATCO, CC, FANG, VRM, TMHC, WW, ZIOP, GEO, BA, COF, BAC, CHS, GOOS, APO, CG, UIS, TWTR, OPEN, RVLV, GHVIU, BHF, AR, WFC, SIG, NBR, CLF, ARLP, Sold Out: WDAY, DISCA, FLXN, RBLX, GTYH, JCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Splunk Inc, Metromile Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Workday Inc, Discovery Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Roblox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miller Value Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Miller Value Partners, Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miller+value+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 65,200 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 4,552,781 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14% ADT Inc (ADT) - 13,660,452 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,101 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 581,480 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.62%

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $152.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 897,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,551,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,551,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $258.003000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 121,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $349.098500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 79,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 771,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Metromile Inc by 829.81%. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $4.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 6,374,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 39.62%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.315600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 581,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 128.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 168,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Endo International PLC by 102.92%. The purchase prices were between $4.68 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $2.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 640,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 42.60%. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 969,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52.

Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07.

Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.67 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $6.09.

Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15.