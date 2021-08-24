Warburg Pincus LLC Buys Zhangmen Education Inc, Sells Outset Medical Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Warburg Pincus LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zhangmen Education Inc, sells Outset Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Warburg Pincus LLC. As of 2021Q2, Warburg Pincus LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of Warburg Pincus LLC
- Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 105,417,315 shares, 54.40% of the total portfolio.
- Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) - 24,802,721 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 14,233,649 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio.
- Zhangmen Education Inc (ZME) - 16,147,577 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SOC Telemed Inc (TLMD) - 33,874,965 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
Warburg Pincus LLC initiated holding in Zhangmen Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 16,147,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.
