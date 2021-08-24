Warburg Pincus LLC Buys Zhangmen Education Inc, Sells Outset Medical Inc

New Purchases: ZME,

ZME, Reduced Positions: OM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zhangmen Education Inc, sells Outset Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Warburg Pincus LLC. As of 2021Q2, Warburg Pincus LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Warburg Pincus LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/warburg+pincus+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 105,417,315 shares, 54.40% of the total portfolio. Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) - 24,802,721 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 14,233,649 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Zhangmen Education Inc (ZME) - 16,147,577 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. New Position SOC Telemed Inc (TLMD) - 33,874,965 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.

Warburg Pincus LLC initiated holding in Zhangmen Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 16,147,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.