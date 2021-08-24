Westwood Holdings Group Inc Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Abbott Laboratories, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: PNC, ROST, VLO, MHK, ASO, UE, AZZ, AVAH, MNRL, SMFG, PNFP, NWG, AY, PWP, DAN, HST, VONV, ASML, LTHM, NFLX, ALNY, CRSP, IVOG, SOFI, SOFI, BBBY, DISCA, KBWB, XLE, IVOV, XLF, DIA, AMZA, NTR, XOP, IGIC, ETON, REVG, VINO, SHOP, FDX, CRBP, TMST, MPLX, SUPN, ATHX, MSTR, MAA, MTEM, VIV,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Mohawk Industries Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Abbott Laboratories, Fiserv Inc, Fortive Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Westwood Holdings Group Inc owns 401 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 593,307 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 633,981 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.06% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,482,816 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.47% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,946,397 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.19% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 436,042 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 385,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 574,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 898,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $204.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 321,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $39.679900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 963,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Urban Edge Properties. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,020,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 1720.05%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 636,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 640.93%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 355,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 40.92%. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $181.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 655,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $169.828200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 876,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Ecovyst Inc by 350.12%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,689,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 2384.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.449500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 255,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.35 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.66.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.