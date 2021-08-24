Logo
Westwood Holdings Group Inc Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Abbott Laboratories, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Westwood Holdings Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Mohawk Industries Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Abbott Laboratories, Fiserv Inc, Fortive Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Westwood Holdings Group Inc owns 401 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westwood+holdings+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 593,307 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
  2. Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 633,981 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.06%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,482,816 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.47%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,946,397 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.19%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 436,042 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 385,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 574,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 898,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $204.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 321,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $39.679900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 963,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Urban Edge Properties. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,020,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 1720.05%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 636,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 640.93%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 355,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 40.92%. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $181.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 655,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $169.828200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 876,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ecovyst Inc (ECVT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Ecovyst Inc by 350.12%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,689,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 2384.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.449500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 255,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Sold Out: (KNL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.35 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.66.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64.

Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48.

Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC keeps buying
