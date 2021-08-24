Bridger Management, Llc Buys Centene Corp, Nevro Corp, Post Holdings Partnering Corp, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Microsoft Corp, First Citizens BancShares Inc

New Purchases: CNC, NVRO, PSPC.U, LIVN, CHFW.U, NEXI, ALEC, SEER, OLK, NAUT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Centene Corp, Nevro Corp, Post Holdings Partnering Corp, LivaNova PLC, Clarivate PLC, sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Microsoft Corp, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridger Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bridger Management, Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 832,253 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 615,353 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 584,092 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 489,098 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,016,409 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 630,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $139.5 and $179.06, with an estimated average price of $155.54. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 87,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $73.44 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 126,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.554500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in NexImmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,219,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 65.37%. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 127,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $518.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $38.28, with an estimated average price of $30.53.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in SQZ Biotechnologies Co. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $13.09.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38.