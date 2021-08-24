Bridger Management, Llc Buys Centene Corp, Nevro Corp, Post Holdings Partnering Corp, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Microsoft Corp, First Citizens BancShares Inc

- New Purchases: CNC, NVRO, PSPC.U, LIVN, CHFW.U, NEXI, ALEC, SEER, OLK, NAUT,
- Added Positions: CLVT, UBER, QTRX, DXCM, PODD, NTRA,
- Reduced Positions: HCA, ALNY, IRWD, APLS, ATRA, AMWL, ZBH, TGTX, SHC,
- Sold Out: MSFT, FCNCA, DRNA, SQZ, DMTK,
These are the top 5 holdings of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 832,253 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio.
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 615,353 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio.
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 584,092 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
- Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 489,098 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,016,409 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 630,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nevro Corp (NVRO)
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $139.5 and $179.06, with an estimated average price of $155.54. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 87,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC.U)
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $73.44 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 126,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp (CHFW.U)
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.554500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NexImmune Inc (NEXI)
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in NexImmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,219,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)
Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 65.37%. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 127,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $518.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33.Sold Out: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)
Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $38.28, with an estimated average price of $30.53.Sold Out: SQZ Biotechnologies Co (SQZ)
Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in SQZ Biotechnologies Co. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $13.09.Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38.
