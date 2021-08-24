Logo
Bridger Management, Llc Buys Centene Corp, Nevro Corp, Post Holdings Partnering Corp, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Microsoft Corp, First Citizens BancShares Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Bridger Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Centene Corp, Nevro Corp, Post Holdings Partnering Corp, LivaNova PLC, Clarivate PLC, sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Microsoft Corp, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridger Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bridger Management, Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridger+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 832,253 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio.
  2. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 615,353 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 584,092 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
  4. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 489,098 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
  5. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,016,409 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%
New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 630,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $139.5 and $179.06, with an estimated average price of $155.54. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 87,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC.U)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $73.44 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 126,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp (CHFW.U)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.554500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NexImmune Inc (NEXI)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in NexImmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,219,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 65.37%. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 127,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $518.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33.

Sold Out: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $38.28, with an estimated average price of $30.53.

Sold Out: SQZ Biotechnologies Co (SQZ)

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in SQZ Biotechnologies Co. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $13.09.

Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

