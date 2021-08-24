Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. Buys Garrett Motion Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Sells PG&E Corp, Denbury Inc, Liberty Latin America

For the details of CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cyrus+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P.
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,920,287 shares, 40.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.99%
- Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) - 10,220,254 shares, 22.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- International Seaways Inc (INSW) - 4,003,576 shares, 21.28% of the total portfolio.
- Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (ICMB) - 3,818,186 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio.
- Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) - 8,908,857 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.6%. The holding were 10,220,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75.Sold Out: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.98 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $14.09.Sold Out: CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in CSI Compressco LP. The sale prices were between $1.44 and $2.08, with an estimated average price of $1.79.
