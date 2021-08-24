Logo
Highline Capital Management, L.p. Buys Vimeo Inc, Twilio Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Sells CIT Group Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Virtu Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Highline Capital Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Vimeo Inc, Twilio Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Original BARK Co, sells CIT Group Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Queens Gambit Growth Capital, ArcelorMittal SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highline Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Highline Capital Management, L.p. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highline+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Vimeo Inc (VMEO) - 273,474 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 997,506 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,445 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.89%
  4. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 319,119 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.57%
  5. Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) - 458,476 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.92%
New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.19%. The holding were 273,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $355.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 23,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 145,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Original BARK Co (BARK)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in The Original BARK Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 224,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3310.360400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CIT Group Inc (CIT)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52.

Sold Out: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $20.89, with an estimated average price of $20.2.

Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81.

Sold Out: Queens Gambit Growth Capital (GMBTU)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Sold Out: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.



