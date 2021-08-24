Highline Capital Management, L.p. Buys Vimeo Inc, Twilio Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Sells CIT Group Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Virtu Financial Inc

- New Purchases: VMEO, TWLO, STLD, BARK, MUDS, MUDS, VWE,
- Added Positions: AMZN, PASG, MTOR,
- Reduced Positions: HA, AVTR, MGA, CMC,
- Sold Out: CIT, KW, VIRT, GMBTU, MT, APTV, FCNCA,
- Vimeo Inc (VMEO) - 273,474 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 997,506 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,445 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.89%
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 319,119 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.57%
- Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) - 458,476 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.92%
Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.19%. The holding were 273,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $355.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 23,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 145,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Original BARK Co (BARK)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in The Original BARK Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 224,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3310.360400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52.Sold Out: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $20.89, with an estimated average price of $20.2.Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81.Sold Out: Queens Gambit Growth Capital (GMBTU)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93.Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.
