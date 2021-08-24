Highline Capital Management, L.p. Buys Vimeo Inc, Twilio Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Sells CIT Group Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Virtu Financial Inc

New Purchases: VMEO, TWLO, STLD, BARK, MUDS, MUDS, VWE,

VMEO, TWLO, STLD, BARK, MUDS, MUDS, VWE, Added Positions: AMZN, PASG, MTOR,

AMZN, PASG, MTOR, Reduced Positions: HA, AVTR, MGA, CMC,

HA, AVTR, MGA, CMC, Sold Out: CIT, KW, VIRT, GMBTU, MT, APTV, FCNCA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vimeo Inc, Twilio Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Original BARK Co, sells CIT Group Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Queens Gambit Growth Capital, ArcelorMittal SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highline Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Highline Capital Management, L.p. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) - 273,474 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 997,506 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,445 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.89% Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 319,119 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.57% Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) - 458,476 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.92%

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.19%. The holding were 273,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $355.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 23,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 145,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in The Original BARK Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 224,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3310.360400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $20.89, with an estimated average price of $20.2.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.