Cnh Partners Llc Buys Flagstar Bancorp Inc, PPD Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Sells TCF Financial Corp, ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Cnh Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Flagstar Bancorp Inc, PPD Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Domtar Corp, W R Grace, sells TCF Financial Corp, , , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cnh Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cnh Partners Llc owns 976 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CNH PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cnh+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CNH PARTNERS LLC
  1. People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 2,228,975 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.08%
  2. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 353,781 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63%
  3. Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 799,131 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 300,643 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  5. PPD Inc (PPD) - 730,272 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 799,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 730,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,871,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Domtar Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 529,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 419,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 513,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 249.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,228,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (NAV)

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in by 138.41%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 614,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 660,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (BPFH)

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in by 56.76%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,060,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 87.33%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 388,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Forterra Inc (FRTA)

Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in Forterra Inc by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 870,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: (FPRX)

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of CNH PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. CNH PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CNH PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CNH PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CNH PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
