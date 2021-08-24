Cnh Partners Llc Buys Flagstar Bancorp Inc, PPD Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Sells TCF Financial Corp, ,

- New Purchases: FBC, PPD, COG, UFS, GRA, NUAN, LMNX, WRI, VER, CNST, WBT, PFPT, HOME, KNL, ORBC, CADE, LDL, GRUB, CLDR, FMBI, GGPI, JOBS, PTOCU, ZTAQU, ACAH, OSI.U, EGGF.U, CAI, USCR, BRIVU, SYKE, SCAQU, GAMC, GFOR.U, BGSX, GXII, AAQC, FMIV, FOE, BSKYU, GIWWU, AFAQ, ISAA, TETCU, QTS, GAPA, AQNU, KSICU, LITTU, CORE, EBSB, ALTA, CND, CLBR.U, MAQCU, MNR, RAVN, SHQAU, GACQU, EOCW.U, SKYAU, FVIV, TRONU, NGCAU, FWAC, ATVC, PSPC.U, EQD, CFFE, CPARU, FTVIU, MLAC, SNR, PCPC.U, FRWAU, HCNEU, ARTAU, AMAO, POND.U, COOL, ATSPU, GCAC, MDH, PSAG, ANZU, FTPA, CFIV, EQHA, NBST, DYNS, CMLT, WBS, QADA, SVOK, EPWR, OCAX, ASAX, CLRM, THMA, VLATU, DHBC, ORIAU, ATHN, OTECU, GLHA, SMIHU, JUGGU, MITAU, DNAD, DNAB, NLITU, DNAC, DNAA, GOBI, ZNTE, CLAS, DNZ, HCII, SSAA, ULCC, ISLE, ISLE, CPUH, GIG, PANA, VMAC, BHSE, MACC.U, HCCC, ENVI, ENVI, CAHC, ROSS.U, GLSPU, OEPW, FSSI, ZWRK, NRAC, ACII, NXU, KURI, FORE, CFVI, FACA, COLI, GLBL, GLBL, FLME, VPCC, FZT, RONI.U, THCA, BTAQ, PIAI, PMVC, OTRA, ACKIU, DDMX, DDMX, ALTU, LWAC, ADEX, AEAC, OSTR, PGRW, RAMMU, MIT, TLGA, TMAC, KRNL, TBCP, RMGC, PMGM, BRPM, HIII, MACQ, TWLV, SBEA, CRZN, BITE, BITE, MTN, DWIN, TVAC, EAC, SBII.U, NAAC, SHAC, GMII, DHHC, ADF.U, CLIM, ITHX, ROCR, CFV, AAC, PUCK, GHAC, RCLF, SDAC, DCRN, JOFF, ENNV, BOAS, PICC, SPAQ, SPAQ, SLAC, TSIB, SCLE, XPDI, FSRX, SPGS, GSEV, VELO, GIIX, KCAC, KCAC, FSNB, WARR, HUGS, AMPI, HYAC, HYAC, ARRW, DMYQ, FRSG, FRXB, DTOC, GTPB, GTPA, DILAU, MCMJ, AMHC, NMMC, DSAC, IIIIU, PIPP, CHFW, CAS, ATA, KINZ, GFX, BLUW, VCKA, LCAAU, SPKBU, JCIC, LMACA, PV, OPA.U, AGAC, HHLA, TIOAU, DHCA, HERA, ESM, DKDCU, BYTS, ACTD, DISA, BSGAU, GSQB.U, LIVK, LCAP, TACA.U, TMPM, EUCR, BWAC, PTIC, VII, KWAC, AKIC, WALDU, BIOT, EVOJ, APGB, TWNI, ANAC, IBER, AUS, ACQR, IACC, FRON, ZGYH, ASAQ, OACB, ADOC, HIGA, LUXA, BREZ, FOXWU, IGNYU, BENE, CTAQ, VHAQ, IIII, DUNE, LJAQ, TRCA.U, MON, LMAO, CSTA, JWSM, MPACU, MPACU, ATMR, COVA, MSAC, APP, FTAA, ASZ, LIII, AURC, CLAA, DCRC, AOMR, S, S, ADX, LATN, GRCY, GNPK, GBRGU, GMBT, BLUA, GSQD, PRPC, ITQ, CENH, CPTK, TCAC, CHAA, IACB, SCOB, LGAC, TCVA, MACA, TPGS, PFDR, KAII, KIII, ASPC, YTPG, PATH, SLAM, EJFA, FACT, FTEV, ATAQ, AGGR, EBAC, LAAAU, GPCOU, NIE, LZ, FLAC, BITE.U, HCIC, EUSG, AGL, DV, SWIM, AVAH,
- Added Positions: PBCT, NAV, AJRD, BPFH, MX, MXIM, FRTA, FLY, CBB, WLTW, SV, ILMN, PNBK, ROT, CTAC, SPWH, PNM, MTAC, SNRH, SGAM, YSAC, HPX, HCAQ, HTPA, SCOA, FPAC, FPAC, TZPS, ARBG, PHIC, CRU, PAQC, PRSR, CHPM, SCVX, CCAC, SLCR, LHC, AVAN, APSG, IGAC, GNAC, DBDR, PNTM, ETAC, PRPB, HLAH, CRHC, RBAC, YAC, TWOA, KAIR, IPVF.U, BLTS, OHPAU, IPVA.U, HMCO, LYV, XLNX, RCHG, IMPX, LFTR, CONX, MOTV, IIAC, MRAC, ERES, ENPC, SWET, STWO, LOKB, HCAR, TEKK, LNFA, EPHY, DLCA, VOSO, CBAH, DOYU, TREB, CPSR, KLAQ, SVFB, XPOA, ENFA, IPVIU, STPC, POW, PACX, SWBK, INKA, GSAQ,
- Reduced Positions: COHR, KVSC, ATLC, ATH, KVSB, PRAH, KSU, CHNG, CIT, WORK, HCCCU, WARR.U, TBCPU, TLGA.U, INFO, GPM, TWCT, BKNG, BIF, VTIQ, VTIQ, DIAX, RMT, ADER, SCD, TMKR, TINV, MFM, JTA, MGU, JTD, SOGO, OCA, BOAC, SRSA, MAAC, FMAC, FDEU, MOTN, BSN, GOAC,
- Sold Out: TCF, CMD, FLIR, GWPH, FPRX, VAR, IPHI, GRUB, GNMK, PRSP, EGOV, HMSY, CLGX, WDR, MIK, CTB, RP, STAY, CBPO, GNW, GGPIU, ETSY, PS, CATM, DISCA, FMIVU, GLUU, CUB, MTSC, PSAGU, RICE, RICE, CKH, KTB, CTVA, DM, BABA, FVIV.U, ATVCU, ARNC, LTHM, CVET, ALC, IAA, NEEPO, AEGN, ILPT, PAND, SJIV, WIFI, CLRMU, MDH.U, HIIIU, ANZUU, ARLO, MSGE, SVOKU, FOREU, MIT.U, NXU.U, KURIU, MACQU, FLME.U, GLHAU, CARR, OCAXU, DHBCU, ATHN.U, DISCK, OTIS, FACA.U, COLIU, NRACU, EQHA.U, GIGGU, PMGMU, CFVIU, GLBLU, TWLVU, FZT.U, DDMXU, DDMXU, SHACU, LMACU, CAHCU, ZWRKU, PGRWU, CPUH.U, SBEAU, AVK, NGAB.U, HCICU, GMIIU, OEPWU, HCIIU, OCDX, CLIM.U, DNZ.U, SSAAU, FSSIU, CFFVU, DCRNU, THMAU, GHACU, TMAC.U, JOFFU, ACII.U, SDACU, ENNVU, PICC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, TSIBU, SLAC.U, RCLFU, SCLEU, FSRXU, SPGS.U, BRPMU, GIIXU, VELOU, GSEVU, BOAS.U, HUGS.U, FSNB.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, AMPI.U, HYACU, HYACU, DMYQ.U, FRSGU, DTOCU, FRXB.U, GTPAU, GTPBU, GDV, GSAH, SHLS, SRNGU, DHCAU, HERAU, ESM.U, ACTDU, DISAU, BXMX, NWSA, PSTH, SEAH, CHI, CHY, DEH, HZAC, WOOF, JWSM.U, AAC.U, KRNLU, RMGCU, TWNI.U, ANAC.U, AUS.U, ASZ.U, IBER.U, ACQRU, FRONU, BMRN, RVT, KIO, AGC, AKICU, NAACU, CSTA.U, ATMR.U, HHLA.U, COVAU, VZIO, TY, MMU, MYD, JRS, CII, FEN, BSL, AFRM, GMBTU, PV.U, ITHXU, BLUA.U, BMBL, PRPC.U, ITQRU, CENHU, LGACU, MSACU, SCOBU, TCACU, CHAA.U, PFDRU, ASPCU, KIIIU, KAIIU, SLAMU, FTAAU, EJFAU, AGAC.U, FACT.U, LIII.U, FTEV.U, ATAQU, LEGO, HAYW, AGGRU, CLAA.U, EBACU, MVF, JDD, ETG, GLQ, GLO, BGX, BGB, BGH, HIE, TLRY, TLRY, GLEO, ONTF, GSQD.U, SGFY, FWAA, APGB.U, IACB.U, JOAN, FUND, SBI, VTN, NXJ, BGR, IGD, BDJ, IGA, GNT, JSD, AIF, EUSGU, CMIIU,
For the details of CNH PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cnh+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CNH PARTNERS LLC
- People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 2,228,975 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.08%
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 353,781 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63%
- Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 799,131 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 300,643 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
- PPD Inc (PPD) - 730,272 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 799,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 730,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,871,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Domtar Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 529,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 419,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Cnh Partners Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 513,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 249.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,228,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (NAV)
Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in by 138.41%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 614,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 660,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (BPFH)
Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in by 56.76%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,060,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 87.33%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 388,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Forterra Inc (FRTA)
Cnh Partners Llc added to a holding in Forterra Inc by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 870,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: (CMD)
Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: (FPRX)
Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.Sold Out: (VAR)
Cnh Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
