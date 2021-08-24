Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc Buys Ross Acquisition Corp II, Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp, North Mountain Merger Corp, Sells Williams Inc, ONEOK Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ross Acquisition Corp II, Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp, North Mountain Merger Corp, Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp, Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp, sells Williams Inc, ONEOK Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc owns 447 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/longfellow+investment+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,298,410 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,452,447 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 862,207 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 3,250,316 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 481,599 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Ross Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.984400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 773,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 530,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in North Mountain Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 480,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.032500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 474,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 441,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 372,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp by 184.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 513,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in BOA Acquisition Corp by 210.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.851000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 333,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 767,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II by 107.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 283,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II by 164.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 192,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in MDH Acquisition Corp by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 473,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $11.01.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.