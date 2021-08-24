Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc Buys Ross Acquisition Corp II, Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp, North Mountain Merger Corp, Sells Williams Inc, ONEOK Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF

- New Purchases: ROSS.U, AEACU, NMMCU, EQD.U, KSICU, XPDIU, ATA.U, SPTKU, PUCKU, RCHGU, NBSTU, AAQC.U, PTICU, APSG.U, DILAU, TIOAU, BSKYU, BRIVU, FLACU, AGTI, COOLU, OGN, LCAPU, ELP, ARKO, MKC, ILMN, REGN, BF.B,
- Added Positions: GFX.U, MPLX, MMP, EPD, BOAS.U, CLAA.U, PDOT.U, ET, PSAGU, MDH.U, SDACU, HLAHU, HCIIU, PMGMU, NVSAU, NAACU, VGII.U, GGPIU, LCAHU, LCAHU, DNZ.U, GLBLU, CEQP, FSNB.U, TWNT.U, BRPMU, CPUH.U, PGRWU, SBEAU, ADERU, TWNI.U, CFFVU, JCICU, KRNLU, PAQCU, CFVIU, BPMP, TSPQ.U, FTAAU, CPSR.U, DOW, CSTA.U, OCAXU, MBT, RMGCU, MIT.U, YUMC, VEEV, CHE, BIIB, NKE, HRL,
- Reduced Positions: WMB, OKE, KMI, ENB, TRP, YSACU, CCV.U, HYACU, HYACU, CCVI.U, MDT, TEKKU, HD, PRPB.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, CHPMU, MCD, BLK, CVII.U, CFIVU, LLY, ANZUU, CLRMU, NGAB.U, PM, UNP, JWSM.U, MOTV.U, MO, HSY, ASZ.U, PRPC.U, POWRU, ENNVU, XOM, INTC, TXN, CRHC.U, TREB.U, ABBV, CSCO, GILD, IBM, JPM, PFE, VZ, APD, AMGN, ADI, CVX, KO, JNJ, LHX, ORCL, PEP, T, AVGO, CVS, GIS, LMT, PG, CCAC.U, SCOAU, BMY, C, MRK, SO, USB, SNII.U, CL, KMB, MPC, MMM, ADM, ACII.U, COP, GD, PNC, PSX, PLD, PRU, LGACU, PPGHU, ADP, CAH, DUK, HPQ, SYY, AGAC.U, AEP, CLIM.U, DDMXU, DDMXU, EIX, EMR, EXC, FACA.U, GPC, KHC, SNA, TFC, TSN, VLO, WBA, ETN, GMBTU, GRMN, AFL, ALL, BK, ED, GLW, CMI, FAST, FE, HIIIU, KEY, PAYX, PEG, TRV, AVB, BKR, BBY, CTAQU, CFG, CLX, CMA, CAG, CCI, DLR, EMN, ETR, EQR, EVRG, HE, HPE, HUBB, IFF, IP, JNPR, LOKM.U, MET, NFG, NATI, NNN, NTAP, NEM, NI, OMC, TROW, PSA, RHI, SPG, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, STT, UDR, VFC, VIAC, WPC, XRX, AMCR, ANAC.U, SCOBU, LYB, AEE, AGR, BXP, CF, CHRW, CMS, CPB, CINF, OFC, DEI, DRE, APO, FITB, FHN, FLO, BEN, GLPI, HBI, HAS, HTA, HP, HII, IDA, INGR, IPG, LEG, MTB, MPW, NWL, NTRS, OGE, ORI, OHI, PPL, PKG, PNW, PINC, PFG, WSO, WHR, ZION, BTWNU, RE, AAC.U, HERAU, IVZ, PRGO, UBS, ARES, ASB, BOKF, BOH, OZK, HRB, CNA, CBT, CC, CFR, ENR, FNB, FAF, FHB, GHACU, HBAN, HUN, JEF, MSM, MCY, NYCB, NUS, OMF, PACW, PBCT, BPOP, PB, REYN, R, SON, SCCO, SNV, TRN, UGI, UMPQ, WBS, AXS, NVT,
- Sold Out: INDA, SEAH.U, AUS.U, LCYAU, SRNGU, BAC, CMCSA, QCOM, UPS, RTX, LOKB.U, CAP.U, CAT, HON, ITW, CFACU, LATNU, HCICU, MAACU, DCRNU, NOC, SPNV.U, EOG, MS, PSTH, LEGOU, CB, MDLZ, FAII, NHICU, SCVX.U, YUM, DGX, AJAX.U, AVT, NUE, IPOD.U, STLD, NLOK, EQH, ICL, CCEP, MOMO, MRACU, NXST, PII, IPOF.U, MAN, JW.A, THG, OLN, PAG, TCF, VVV, LUV, LW, FTV, FLIR, DG, DKS, COLM, KIIIU, ULTA, CTXS, TNL,
These are the top 5 holdings of LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,298,410 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,452,447 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16%
- Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 862,207 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 3,250,316 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
- iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 481,599 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Ross Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.984400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 773,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp (AEACU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 530,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: North Mountain Merger Corp (NMMCU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in North Mountain Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 480,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp (EQD.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.032500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 474,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp (KSICU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 441,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (XPDIU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 372,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp by 184.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 513,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BOA Acquisition Corp (BOAS.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in BOA Acquisition Corp by 210.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.851000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 333,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Colonnade Acquisition Corp II (CLAA.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 767,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II by 107.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 283,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II (PSAGU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II by 164.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 192,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MDH Acquisition Corp (MDH.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in MDH Acquisition Corp by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 473,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $11.01.Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCYAU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $11.83.Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS.U)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.25.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.
