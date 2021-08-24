Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc Buys Ross Acquisition Corp II, Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp, North Mountain Merger Corp, Sells Williams Inc, ONEOK Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc Buys Ross Acquisition Corp II, Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp, North Mountain Merger Corp, Sells Williams Inc, ONEOK Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ross Acquisition Corp II, Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp, North Mountain Merger Corp, Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp, Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp, sells Williams Inc, ONEOK Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc owns 447 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/longfellow+investment+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC
  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,298,410 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
  2. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,452,447 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16%
  3. Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 862,207 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
  4. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 3,250,316 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
  5. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 481,599 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ross Acquisition Corp II (ROSS.U)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Ross Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.984400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 773,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp (AEACU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 530,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: North Mountain Merger Corp (NMMCU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in North Mountain Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 480,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp (EQD.U)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.032500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 474,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp (KSICU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 441,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (XPDIU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 372,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.U)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp by 184.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 513,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BOA Acquisition Corp (BOAS.U)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in BOA Acquisition Corp by 210.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.851000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 333,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Colonnade Acquisition Corp II (CLAA.U)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 767,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II by 107.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 283,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II (PSAGU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II by 164.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 192,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MDH Acquisition Corp (MDH.U)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in MDH Acquisition Corp by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 473,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH.U)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $11.01.

Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCYAU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS.U)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC. Also check out:

1. LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider