Steinberg Asset Management Llc Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Boeing Co, Sells XPO Logistics Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF,

- New Purchases: TMUS, BA,
- Added Positions: VSAT, NVGS, CCS, GLNG, ACGL,
- Reduced Positions: XPO, GOOG,
- Sold Out: SPY, GMLP,
- Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 1,833,025 shares, 25.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) - 1,278,792 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
- Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 122,253 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,268 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 25,195 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.
Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.932200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Steinberg Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: (GMLP)
Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.49 and $3.55, with an estimated average price of $3.51.
