Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. Buys Mister Car Wash Inc, JOANN Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells , Snap Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mister Car Wash Inc, JOANN Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, sells , Snap Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Lowe's Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) - 229,779,656 shares, 39.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 116,666,507 shares, 25.62% of the total portfolio. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 5,700,000 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 220,000 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. JOANN Inc (JOAN) - 27,827,357 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. New Position

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 39.46%. The holding were 229,779,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in JOANN Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $14.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 27,827,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3310.360400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.315600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $552.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $279.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2852.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $44.73 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.53.