North Run Capital, Lp Buys Sequans Communications SA, Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Silicom, Sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Digi International Inc, Farmer Bros Co

New Purchases: SQNS, SFE, SMTI,

SQNS, SFE, SMTI, Added Positions: SILC, KLR, AIRG, NEWR, PFSW, LNSR, PWFL,

SILC, KLR, AIRG, NEWR, PFSW, LNSR, PWFL, Reduced Positions: MX, LMB, PEGA, BKD, CSTM, CHRA, SCU,

MX, LMB, PEGA, BKD, CSTM, CHRA, SCU, Sold Out: DGII, FARM, IVC,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sequans Communications SA, Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Silicom, Kaleyra Inc, Airgain Inc, sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Digi International Inc, Farmer Bros Co, Limbach Holdings Inc, Brookdale Senior Living Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Run Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q2, North Run Capital, Lp owns 19 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+run+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) - 1,505,000 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Kaleyra Inc (KLR) - 1,437,500 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.71% PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) - 2,289,800 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42% CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 95,000 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) - 2,268,199 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43%

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $5.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 1,505,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 845,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Sanara MedTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 28,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Silicom Ltd by 142.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $43.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 217,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 34.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,437,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Airgain Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.04 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 468,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.64 and $71.64, with an estimated average price of $64.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in PFSweb Inc by 75.02%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,054,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in LENSAR Inc by 59.54%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Digi International Inc. The sale prices were between $17.21 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.8.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $8.4 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.92.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Invacare Corp. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.32.