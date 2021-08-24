North Run Capital, Lp Buys Sequans Communications SA, Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Silicom, Sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Digi International Inc, Farmer Bros Co

- New Purchases: SQNS, SFE, SMTI,
- Added Positions: SILC, KLR, AIRG, NEWR, PFSW, LNSR, PWFL,
- Reduced Positions: MX, LMB, PEGA, BKD, CSTM, CHRA, SCU,
- Sold Out: DGII, FARM, IVC,
These are the top 5 holdings of NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP
- Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) - 1,505,000 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kaleyra Inc (KLR) - 1,437,500 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.71%
- PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) - 2,289,800 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42%
- CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 95,000 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio.
- Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) - 2,268,199 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43%
North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $5.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 1,505,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE)
North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 845,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sanara MedTech Inc (SMTI)
North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Sanara MedTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 28,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Silicom Ltd (SILC)
North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Silicom Ltd by 142.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $43.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 217,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)
North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 34.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,437,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airgain Inc (AIRG)
North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in Airgain Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.04 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 468,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.64 and $71.64, with an estimated average price of $64.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PFSweb Inc (PFSW)
North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in PFSweb Inc by 75.02%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,054,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LENSAR Inc (LNSR)
North Run Capital, Lp added to a holding in LENSAR Inc by 59.54%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Digi International Inc (DGII)
North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Digi International Inc. The sale prices were between $17.21 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.8.Sold Out: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)
North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $8.4 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.92.Sold Out: Invacare Corp (IVC)
North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Invacare Corp. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.32.
