Marathon Capital Management Buys First Horizon Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Merck Inc, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Kansas City Southern, STORE Capital Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hunt Valley, MD, based Investment company Marathon Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys First Horizon Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Merck Inc, CECO Environmental Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Kansas City Southern, STORE Capital Corp, Atlas Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Marathon Capital Management owns 197 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marathon Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marathon+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marathon Capital Management
  1. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 888,495 shares, 40.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  2. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 60,030 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77%
  3. Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 225,100 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
  4. Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) - 1,728,235 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
  5. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 45,370 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 218,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CECO Environmental Corp (CECE)

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in CECO Environmental Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 156,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $707.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 1765.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 186,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 258.66%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.791000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 47,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Agrify Corp (AGFY)

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Agrify Corp by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 168,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Photronics Inc (PLAB)

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 99,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quantum Corp (QMCO)

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Quantum Corp by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $5.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 174,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $54.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Atlas Corp (ATCO)

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Atlas Corp. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



