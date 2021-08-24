Marathon Capital Management Buys First Horizon Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Merck Inc, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Kansas City Southern, STORE Capital Corp

New Purchases: FHN, CECE, AMD, TSLA, ALK, NVDA, RCKT, TMFC, BMRN, DXC, EMR, INFY, TIPT, SHOP,

Hunt Valley, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Horizon Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Merck Inc, CECO Environmental Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Kansas City Southern, STORE Capital Corp, Atlas Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Marathon Capital Management owns 197 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 888,495 shares, 40.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 60,030 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77% Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 225,100 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63% Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) - 1,728,235 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 45,370 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 218,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in CECO Environmental Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 156,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $707.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 1765.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 186,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 258.66%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.791000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 47,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Agrify Corp by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 168,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 99,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Quantum Corp by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $5.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 174,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $54.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Atlas Corp. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.