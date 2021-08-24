Marathon Capital Management Buys First Horizon Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Merck Inc, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Kansas City Southern, STORE Capital Corp

- New Purchases: FHN, CECE, AMD, TSLA, ALK, NVDA, RCKT, TMFC, BMRN, DXC, EMR, INFY, TIPT, SHOP,
- Added Positions: GOLD, MRK, AGFY, PLAB, QMCO, SHYF, EVA, ALSN, AAWW, PFE, COP, JPM, HD, AMZN, VRRM, MYOV, QLYS, AMGN, LMT, ROKU, AQMS, TDOC, BMO, KOR, KOR, DUK, DIS, VZ, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: ENPH, STOR, TTI, DFS, MDC, AVID, CTVA, SIG, GLW, TRGP, TCX, ABB, JNJ, QCOM, WY, AZPN, ARCC, GRWG, CTLT, TEVA, SLB, SAFM, POOL, PGNY, OMCL, SLV, NOK, MTD, KO, PLD, AMN, BMY, CSX, CVA, XOM, ILMN, MRO, HDSN, BK, MU, PFF, MS, T, ABMD, CC, ATVI, OGI, BLL, DOC, NSC, MMC, CMCSA, LOW, LLY, ENB, NEE,
- Sold Out: STX, KSU, ATCO, CP, GE,
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 888,495 shares, 40.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 60,030 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77%
- Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 225,100 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
- Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) - 1,728,235 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 45,370 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 218,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CECO Environmental Corp (CECE)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in CECO Environmental Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 156,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $707.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 1765.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 186,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 258.66%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.791000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 47,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Agrify Corp (AGFY)
Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Agrify Corp by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 168,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Photronics Inc (PLAB)
Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 99,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quantum Corp (QMCO)
Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Quantum Corp by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $5.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 174,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)
Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $54.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: Atlas Corp (ATCO)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Atlas Corp. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.88.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
