Steadfast Capital Management Lp Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: DDOG, ROKU, V, FTCH, XLU, REGI, POND.U, PCOR, PATH, EPWR.U, MNDY, DLO, MQ,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FB, MA, ABT, SQ, PAGS, HDB, UNH, STNE, FIS, PLAN,
- Reduced Positions: IQV, WIX, LNG, NOW, PCG, ADBE, CI, MSFT, NRG, PLNT, WDAY, MGM, SE, HWM, TMUS, GPN, OKTA,
- Sold Out: FISV, PYPL, EEM, DASH, GDX, VEI,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,250,000 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,622,608 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.84%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,849,039 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,889,128 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%
- Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 1,385,723 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.54%
Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $135.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,372,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $356.047300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 245,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.338200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 410,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,707,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $68.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 780,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 154.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3310.360400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 81,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,622,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 80.66%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 673,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 57.55%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,085,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Square Inc by 61.89%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 756,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 96.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,234,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.Sold Out: Vine Energy Inc (VEI)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Vine Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.96 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.75.
