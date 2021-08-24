Logo
Steadfast Capital Management Lp Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Steadfast Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Datadog Inc, Roku Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Wix.com, Cheniere Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steadfast Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Steadfast Capital Management Lp owns 59 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steadfast+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,250,000 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio.
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,622,608 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.84%
  3. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,849,039 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,889,128 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%
  5. Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 1,385,723 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.54%
New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $135.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,372,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $356.047300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 245,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.338200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 410,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,707,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $68.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 780,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 154.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3310.360400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 81,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,622,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 80.66%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 673,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 57.55%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,085,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Square Inc by 61.89%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 756,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 96.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,234,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Sold Out: Vine Energy Inc (VEI)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Vine Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.96 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
