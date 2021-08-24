Mason Capital Management Llc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Herbalife Nutrition, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: GLD, XEC, CANO, NUAN, MA, NGAC, CCV, VRTX, UBER, GSK, IS, PFPT, SRNG, SPOT, ASH, TMUS, Z, ATMR, SAGE, SBUX, MKTX, FWONK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Herbalife Nutrition, Cimarex Energy Co, Cano Health Inc, CoreCivic Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mason Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mason Capital Management Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 2,094,674 shares, 24.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.62% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 648,115 shares, 23.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 22,015,020 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% CoreCivic Inc (CXW) - 4,915,561 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.24% Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 507,241 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.85%. The holding were 648,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 507,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 2,476,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 140,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 89.62%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.6%. The holding were 2,094,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CoreCivic Inc by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 4,915,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The GEO Group Inc by 76.90%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PPL Corp by 138.19%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 43.24%. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $30.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.716900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.