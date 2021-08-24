Mason Capital Management Llc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Herbalife Nutrition, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mason Capital Management Llc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Herbalife Nutrition, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Mason Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Herbalife Nutrition, Cimarex Energy Co, Cano Health Inc, CoreCivic Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mason Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mason Capital Management Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 2,094,674 shares, 24.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.62%
  2. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 648,115 shares, 23.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 22,015,020 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  4. CoreCivic Inc (CXW) - 4,915,561 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.24%
  5. Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 507,241 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.85%. The holding were 648,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 507,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cano Health Inc (CANO)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 2,476,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextGen Acquisition Corp (NGAC)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 140,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 89.62%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.6%. The holding were 2,094,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CoreCivic Inc by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 4,915,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The GEO Group Inc by 76.90%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PPL Corp (PPL)

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PPL Corp by 138.19%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Mason Capital Management Llc added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 43.24%. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $30.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.716900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider