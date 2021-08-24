Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc Buys Cardlytics Inc, Paysafe, Banc of California Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, Signature Bank

- New Purchases: CDLX, PWP, FBK, VABK, NBN, EFSC, HBAN, MPB, FSBC, FSBC, NSA, LSI, FCBP, FNWB, SBT, BAMR,
- Added Positions: PSFE, BANC, PAYA, BILL, FMBI, SBAC, QCRH, FVCB, SPFI, WSFS, PFHD, CBFV, EVBN, OCFC, BFST,
- Reduced Positions: SBNY, IBTX, BAM, UMPQ, CCI, CONE, GPN, VLY, VBTX, HBT, ORRF, RPAY, OBNK, BOCH, CNOB, ALRS, IIIV, UVSP, FMBH, HTBK, HWBK,
- Sold Out: FIS, EPAY, SLCT, CB, FTIV, MA, ZION, BRBS, ESS, FBSS,
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 202,704 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.97%
- OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) - 1,888,628 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) - 1,584,938 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio.
- QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) - 727,512 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
- DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 3,814,383 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 150,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Perella Weinberg Partners. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 682,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FB Financial Corp (FBK)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in FB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.97 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 228,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virginia National Bankshares Corp (VABK)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $33.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 164,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northeast Bank (NBN)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Northeast Bank. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $30.43, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 207,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.1 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 89,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 346.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,576,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Banc of California Inc (BANC)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Banc of California Inc by 139.12%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,135,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 91.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,153,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 78,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: South Plains Financial Inc (SPFI)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in South Plains Financial Inc by 66.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 183,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in WSFS Financial Corp by 42.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $54.54, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 96,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.Sold Out: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29.Sold Out: Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Select Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $11.07 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $13.74.Sold Out: FinTech Acquisition Corp IV (FTIV)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.84 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $11.73.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.
