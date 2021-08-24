Logo
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc Buys Cardlytics Inc, Paysafe, Banc of California Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, Signature Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cardlytics Inc, Paysafe, Banc of California Inc, Perella Weinberg Partners, FB Financial Corp, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, Signature Bank, Independent Bank Group Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/endeavour+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
  1. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 202,704 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.97%
  2. OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) - 1,888,628 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  3. Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) - 1,584,938 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio.
  4. QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) - 727,512 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
  5. DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 3,814,383 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 150,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Perella Weinberg Partners. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 682,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FB Financial Corp (FBK)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in FB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.97 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 228,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virginia National Bankshares Corp (VABK)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $33.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 164,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northeast Bank (NBN)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Northeast Bank. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $30.43, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 207,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.1 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 89,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 346.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,576,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Banc of California Inc (BANC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Banc of California Inc by 139.12%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,135,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 91.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,153,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 78,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: South Plains Financial Inc (SPFI)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in South Plains Financial Inc by 66.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 183,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in WSFS Financial Corp by 42.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $54.54, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 96,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29.

Sold Out: Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Select Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $11.07 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $13.74.

Sold Out: FinTech Acquisition Corp IV (FTIV)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.84 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying
