Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc Buys Cardlytics Inc, Paysafe, Banc of California Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, Signature Bank

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cardlytics Inc, Paysafe, Banc of California Inc, Perella Weinberg Partners, FB Financial Corp, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, Signature Bank, Independent Bank Group Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Signature Bank (SBNY) - 202,704 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.97% OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) - 1,888,628 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) - 1,584,938 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) - 727,512 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 3,814,383 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 150,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Perella Weinberg Partners. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 682,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in FB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.97 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 228,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $33.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 164,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Northeast Bank. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $30.43, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 207,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.1 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 89,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 346.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,576,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Banc of California Inc by 139.12%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,135,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 91.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,153,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 78,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in South Plains Financial Inc by 66.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 183,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in WSFS Financial Corp by 42.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $54.54, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 96,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Select Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $11.07 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $13.74.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.84 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.