Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allogene Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Perceptive Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 289 stocks with a total value of $13.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perceptive+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC
  1. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 3,185,898 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
  2. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 7,756,928 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio.
  3. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 3,185,898 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
  4. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 7,756,928 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
  5. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 4,849,912 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 8,911,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.16 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,082,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 8,911,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.16 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,082,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zymergen Inc (ZY)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.482500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,633,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zymergen Inc (ZY)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.482500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,633,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 252.46%. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $207.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 616,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 252.46%. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $207.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 616,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 10,959,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,959,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 225.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $20, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,678,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 225.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $20, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,678,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24.

Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.

Sold Out: Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.86 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $26.91.

Sold Out: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.75.

Sold Out: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $16.45 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $20.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

