Chai Trust Co Llc Buys GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF, Desktop Metal Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Ajax I, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III

- New Purchases: XOUT, DM, MUB, VTEB, BBJP,
- Added Positions: EXTN, VTI, RSP, IEMG, VEA, VHT,
- Sold Out: AJAX, NGC.U,
For the details of CHAI TRUST CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chai+trust+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CHAI TRUST CO LLC
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 3,465,762 shares, 22.56% of the total portfolio.
- Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 12,949,182 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio.
- Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 13,046,376 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio.
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,210,706 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 348,924 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.8 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $38.89. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 78,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $8.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ajax I (AJAX)
Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III (NGC.U)
Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of CHAI TRUST CO LLC. Also check out:
1. CHAI TRUST CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHAI TRUST CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHAI TRUST CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHAI TRUST CO LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment