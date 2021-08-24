Chai Trust Co Llc Buys GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF, Desktop Metal Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Ajax I, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III

New Purchases: XOUT, DM, MUB, VTEB, BBJP,

XOUT, DM, MUB, VTEB, BBJP, Added Positions: EXTN, VTI, RSP, IEMG, VEA, VHT,

EXTN, VTI, RSP, IEMG, VEA, VHT, Sold Out: AJAX, NGC.U,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF, Desktop Metal Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, sells Ajax I, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chai Trust Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Chai Trust Co Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHAI TRUST CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chai+trust+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 3,465,762 shares, 22.56% of the total portfolio. Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 12,949,182 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 13,046,376 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,210,706 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 348,924 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.8 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $38.89. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 78,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $8.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.1.