Wynnefield Capital Inc Buys SunOpta Inc, Telos Corp, ImageWare Systems Inc, Sells SMTC Corp, Granite Construction Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

- New Purchases: STKL, IWSY, AJXGF,
- Added Positions: LNDC, TLS, QRHC, SUMR,
- Reduced Positions: GVA, GLDD, LEAT, TTSH,
- Sold Out: SMTX,
For the details of WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wynnefield+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) - 3,871,260 shares, 20.84% of the total portfolio.
- Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) - 2,399,161 shares, 19.21% of the total portfolio.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS) - 6,351,906 shares, 17.07% of the total portfolio.
- Landec Corp (LNDC) - 3,145,887 shares, 16.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%
- S&W Seed Company (SANW) - 4,492,950 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio.
Wynnefield Capital Inc initiated holding in SunOpta Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ImageWare Systems Inc (IWSY)
Wynnefield Capital Inc initiated holding in ImageWare Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.04 and $0.08, with an estimated average price of $0.06. The stock is now traded at around $0.047580. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,142,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AgJunction Inc (AJXGF)
Wynnefield Capital Inc initiated holding in AgJunction Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.35 and $0.47, with an estimated average price of $0.4. The stock is now traded at around $0.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Telos Corp (TLS)
Wynnefield Capital Inc added to a holding in Telos Corp by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SMTC Corp (SMTX)
Wynnefield Capital Inc sold out a holding in SMTC Corp. The sale prices were between $6.01 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $6.03.
