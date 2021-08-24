Baker Bros. Advisors Lp Buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Legend Biotech Corp, Sells , Invitae Corp, ChemoCentryx Inc

- New Purchases: VERV, NRIX, BCAB, AVTE, OPT, ACHL, CYT, CNTA, ITOS, NEXI, BMEA, RLMD,
- Added Positions: LEGN, APLS, HRTX, KOD, VSTM, RYTM, CRNX, KDNY, ASMB, CHMA, ORTX, IMTX,
- Reduced Positions: NVTA, PTGX, ALT, MREO, KRYS, AUPH, AXSM, SYRS, GMDA, PASG,
- Sold Out: ALXN, CCXI, UKJ2, XNCR, SRPT, SGMO, IDRA, MTEM, VKTX, AUTL, CNST, GLPG, GLMD, ADMS, IFRX, GNFT,
For the details of BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+bros.+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP
- Seagen Inc (SGEN) - 47,288,259 shares, 33.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 11,668,897 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio.
- Incyte Corp (INCY) - 32,021,732 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) - 14,137,881 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) - 41,910,704 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,416,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,454,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $22.83, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,428,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Opthea Ltd (OPT)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Opthea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,412,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Achilles Therapeutics PLC (ACHL)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Achilles Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.295600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,591,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 1339.58%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $41.09, with an estimated average price of $33.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,664,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,271,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.432700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,131,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verastem Inc (VSTM)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Verastem Inc by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $2.47 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $2.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,491,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.28 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 920,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,080,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.Sold Out: Opthea Ltd (UKJ2)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Opthea Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $7.41.Sold Out: Xencor Inc (XNCR)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Xencor Inc. The sale prices were between $34.33 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $39.73.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.Sold Out: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $11.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP. Also check out:
1. BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment