Baker Bros. Advisors Lp Buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Legend Biotech Corp, Sells , Invitae Corp, ChemoCentryx Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Legend Biotech Corp, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Heron Therapeutics Inc, sells , Invitae Corp, ChemoCentryx Inc, Opthea, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Bros. Advisors Lp. As of 2021Q2, Baker Bros. Advisors Lp owns 114 stocks with a total value of $22.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Seagen Inc (SGEN) - 47,288,259 shares, 33.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 11,668,897 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio. Incyte Corp (INCY) - 32,021,732 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) - 14,137,881 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) - 41,910,704 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,416,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,454,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $22.83, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,428,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Opthea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,412,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Achilles Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.295600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,591,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 1339.58%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $41.09, with an estimated average price of $33.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,664,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,271,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.432700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,131,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Verastem Inc by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $2.47 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $2.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,491,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.28 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 920,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,080,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Opthea Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $7.41.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Xencor Inc. The sale prices were between $34.33 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $39.73.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $11.35.