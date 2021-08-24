Logo
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hilltop Holdings Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Core Alternative ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Holdings Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hilltop Holdings Inc. owns 556 stocks with a total value of $884 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hilltop+holdings+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hilltop Holdings Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,014 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 238,213 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.80%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 202,550 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
  4. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 201,923 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,979 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
New Purchase: Core Alternative ETF (CCOR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in Core Alternative ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 307,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 44,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 77,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 158,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 198,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Poland ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $20.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 135,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3876.39%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $117.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 148,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1792.38%. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 137,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 2866.18%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 99,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 83.03%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $374.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 46,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.113000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 238,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 224.56%. The purchase prices were between $255.46 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $266.8. The stock is now traded at around $255.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 32,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Sold Out: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $66.7, with an estimated average price of $36.11.

Sold Out: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92.



insider