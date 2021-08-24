Snow Capital Management, L.P. Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Sells NetApp Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: LITE, CHKP, NNBR, VST, SAGE, LIVX, DEA, VLO, GILD, ATHA, VOT, XOP,
- Added Positions: CNK, HAS, NUE, ADS, PFE, CRI, VRA, PLAB, HIG, SIMO, MHK, ABBV, PFF, WCC, CODX, EAT, VSH, LMT, TFC, BLMN, BP, ACCO, KSS, GDXJ, COG, PVH, SU, LUMN, CPS, DK, WFC, SMCI, OPTN, HPQ, NLY, BGS,
- Reduced Positions: NTAP, URBN, ARGO, FHN, CMC, INTC, NCR, PHM, LGF.A, BAC, NCLH, XEC, MPC, LNC, UMPQ, JBLU, TSN, JPM, AMZN, IP, PACW, CSCO, JCOM, GD, FNB, CNO, BKU, AMLP, MOD, MET, AEO, GS, CNC, AMG, OFG, NVT, CENX, AAWW, FCF, JNJ, KMI, AEL, SKX, PPC, TMHC,
- Sold Out: LH, ZBH, FDX, LVS, UFS, AMN, IART, ALLYPA.PFD, IPG, SNY, PCAR, DAL,
- WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 233,419 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 724,136 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 140,423 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 298,136 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 515,471 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69%
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 142,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $126.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 60,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NN Inc (NNBR)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NN Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 201,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 49,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 417.09%. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 594,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 174.02%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $98.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 104,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 158.78%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $123.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 57,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.918600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 110,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 250,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 93.72%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14.Sold Out: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $86.41.
