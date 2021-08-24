Snow Capital Management, L.P. Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Sells NetApp Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

New Purchases: LITE, CHKP, NNBR, VST, SAGE, LIVX, DEA, VLO, GILD, ATHA, VOT, XOP,

Investment company Snow Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Hasbro Inc, Nucor Corp, sells NetApp Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Urban Outfitters Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Snow Capital Management, L.P. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 233,419 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 724,136 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 140,423 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Centene Corp (CNC) - 298,136 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 515,471 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69%

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 142,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $126.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 60,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NN Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 201,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 49,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 417.09%. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 594,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 174.02%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $98.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 104,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 158.78%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $123.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 57,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.918600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 110,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 250,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 93.72%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14.

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $86.41.