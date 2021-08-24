Snow Capital Management, L.P. Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Sells NetApp Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Snow Capital Management, L.P. Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Sells NetApp Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Snow Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Hasbro Inc, Nucor Corp, sells NetApp Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Urban Outfitters Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Snow Capital Management, L.P. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Richard Snow 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+snow/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Richard Snow
  1. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 233,419 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
  2. Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 724,136 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 140,423 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
  4. Centene Corp (CNC) - 298,136 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 515,471 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69%
New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 142,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $126.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 60,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NN Inc (NNBR)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NN Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 201,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 49,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 417.09%. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 594,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 174.02%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $98.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 104,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 158.78%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $123.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 57,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.918600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 110,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 250,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 93.72%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14.

Sold Out: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $86.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Richard Snow. Also check out:

1. Richard Snow's Undervalued Stocks
2. Richard Snow's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Richard Snow's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Richard Snow keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider