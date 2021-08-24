Logo
MultiPlan Appoints Navin Nagiah, Senior Vice President, Products

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

MultiPlan Corporation (

NYSE:MPLN, Financial), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced Navin Nagiah as Senior Vice President, Products. In his new role, Nagiah will be responsible for driving the company’s internal product development approach, identifying strategic, market-driven innovations, and evaluating external sources for new product and service acquisition opportunities.

“I am passionate about converting ideas and needs into products that move the value needle for the customer in a substantial way,” stated Nagiah. “MultiPlan has a proven track record of playing an outsized role in helping reduce healthcare costs for our payor customers. With its valuable data assets and large ecosystem of payor and provider relationships, the Company is uniquely positioned to design new solutions that help payors navigate the challenges presented by increasing healthcare costs, the changing regulatory landscape and the rapid digitization of the healthcare system.”

Nagiah joined MultiPlan directly from global management consulting company, McKinsey & Company, where he was a leader in the Leap practice focusing on incubating and building new businesses inside large enterprises. His concentration was primarily in the healthcare and health-tech/digital health domains. Prior to his work with McKinsey & Company, he spent more than 20 years as a global entrepreneur and executive holding a variety of leadership roles, including as CEO and president at multiple technology businesses.

“Navin’s strengths as a product strategist and his deep expertise in healthcare are an excellent fit for MultiPlan right now as we are poised for growth through innovative product development,” stated Dale White, President and Chief Operating Officer at MultiPlan. “He has a strong reputation and proven track record as an impactful and effective leader and we look forward to watching him collaborate with the rest of the team to bring the types of solutions to market that our target customers need.”

For additional information on MultiPlan’s current and future offerings, continue to visit the services section of the MultiPlan website at www.multiplan.com.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210824005747r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005747/en/

