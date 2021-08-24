Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Brooke Hart As Executive Vice President, Communications

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (: HII) announced today that Brooke Hart has been named executive vice president, communications. Hart will succeed Jerri Dickseski, who will retire on Sept. 1 after nearly 31 years of service.



Hart will be located in HII’s Washington, D.C. office and will report to Mike Petters, HII’s president and CEO, effective Sept. 27.

“Jerri has been a member of my executive team for 17 years, and I’ve relied upon her communications acumen and sound counsel,” Petters said. “The breadth and depth of her communication expertise, coupled with her endless energy and drive, have been instrumental in building HII from its foundation. I thank her for passionately telling the stories of our employees and the hard work they perform every day to support a greater good and our nation’s security. I wish her the very best as she begins this new chapter.”

Hart will be responsible for the company’s communications strategy and execution, encompassing all external communications, media relations, advertising, executive communications, enterprise employee communications, crisis communications, corporate special events, web and social media, and branding/corporate image.

“Brooke has an extensive background in communications,” Petters said. “As a veteran TV journalist and executive communicator, Brooke brings a solid understanding of the importance of executing communications tools for developing a narrative for a company and being responsive to all of our stakeholders. I have full confidence in her abilities, and I look forward to her joining my team to help position HII for continued success.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/brooke-hart.

Hart comes to HII from the Sierra Nevada Corporation, a privately held aerospace and defense company, where she was the vice president, communications and brand. Prior to joining Sierra Nevada in 2015, she was a partner and vice president for the Crystal Tech Fund/Disruption Corporation, and a senior officer at the Pew Charitable Trusts. Earlier in her career, Hart worked as a journalist for NPR and NBC News. She holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Stanford University, and a master’s degree in liberal studies from Georgetown University.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls

HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls



Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to estimate our future contract costs and perform our contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make. This release also contains non-GAAP financial measures and includes a GAAP reconciliation of these financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

Contact:



Beci Brenton

[email protected]

(202) 264-7143