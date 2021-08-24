Canyon Capital Advisors Llc Buys Noble Corp, Valaris, Xilinx Inc, Sells Howmet Aerospace Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: NE, VAL, GSEV, GTPB, GGPI, GIIX, GTPA, EGGF.U, FVIV, APGB, GFX, WPCB, OPA, LCAA, ASZ, PRPC, SNII, SCOB, AAQC, CVII, SPAQ, SPAQ, WPCA, GAMC, LVRA, FTEV, RKTA, FRSG, MSDA, LGAC, JCIC, ACTD, AMPI, KAHC, RTPY, AUS,
- Added Positions: XLNX, RSI, PSFE, THC, BHC, ACOR, LILA,
- Reduced Positions: DELL, BERY, SC, ODP, ARD, AGNC, GMII,
- Sold Out: HWM, CZR, GSEVU, GTPBU, GGPIU, GIIXU, GTPAU, SRNGU, APGB.U, ASZ.U, WPCB.U, FVIV.U, KAR, SNII.U, DGNU, LMACA, SCOBU, CVII.U, WPCA.U, LVRAU, MSDAU, FTEV.U, RKTA.U, FRSGU, AUS.U, LGACU, RTPYU, AMPI.U, ACTDU, KAHC.U, KVSA,
These are the top 5 holdings of CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 3,565,000 shares, 17.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.28%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,753,716 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26%
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 3,139,593 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5%
- Noble Corp (NE) - 5,154,726 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 3,573,242 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 5,154,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 3,573,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gores Holdings VII Inc (GSEV)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Holdings VII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 3,417,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPB)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,982,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPI)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gores Holdings VIII Inc (GIIX)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,836,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,753,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc by 169.31%. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,269,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 47.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,505,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc by 100.08%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.38. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 392,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 101.56%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 105,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.Sold Out: Gores Holdings VII Inc (GSEVU)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VII Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.11.Sold Out: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Gores Holdings VIII Inc (GIIXU)
Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.05.
