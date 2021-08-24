Canyon Capital Advisors Llc Buys Noble Corp, Valaris, Xilinx Inc, Sells Howmet Aerospace Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Noble Corp, Valaris, Xilinx Inc, Gores Holdings VII Inc, Gores Technology Partners II Inc, sells Howmet Aerospace Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Gores Holdings VII Inc, Gores Technology Partners II Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canyon+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 3,565,000 shares, 17.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.28% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,753,716 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 3,139,593 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5% Noble Corp (NE) - 5,154,726 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 3,573,242 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 5,154,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 3,573,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Holdings VII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 3,417,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,982,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,836,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,753,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc by 169.31%. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,269,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 47.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,505,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc by 100.08%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.38. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 392,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 101.56%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 105,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VII Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.05.