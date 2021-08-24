Canyon Capital Advisors Llc Buys Noble Corp, Valaris, Xilinx Inc, Sells Howmet Aerospace Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc Buys Noble Corp, Valaris, Xilinx Inc, Sells Howmet Aerospace Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Canyon Capital Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Noble Corp, Valaris, Xilinx Inc, Gores Holdings VII Inc, Gores Technology Partners II Inc, sells Howmet Aerospace Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Gores Holdings VII Inc, Gores Technology Partners II Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canyon+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 3,565,000 shares, 17.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.28%
  2. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,753,716 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26%
  3. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 3,139,593 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5%
  4. Noble Corp (NE) - 5,154,726 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 3,573,242 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Noble Corp (NE)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 5,154,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 3,573,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gores Holdings VII Inc (GSEV)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Holdings VII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 3,417,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPB)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,982,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPI)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gores Holdings VIII Inc (GIIX)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,836,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,753,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc by 169.31%. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,269,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 47.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,505,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc by 100.08%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.38. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 392,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 101.56%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 105,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Sold Out: Gores Holdings VII Inc (GSEVU)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VII Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Sold Out: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Sold Out: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Gores Holdings VIII Inc (GIIXU)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider